RELEASE: Oilers extend Shakir Mukhamadullin & Spencer Stastney

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Shakir Mukhamadullin to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $ 1.75 million as well as Spencer Stastney to a one-year contract extension with an AAV of $1.525 million.



Acquired July 1 from San Jose in exchange for Darnell Nurse, the left-shot Mukhamadullin (6’4”, 200 lbs, 24) dressed in 50 games for the Sharks last season, averaging 17:09 TOI per game and notching a career-high five goals with seven assists and 22 penalty minutes. He also contributed 63 blocked shots, 35 hits and seven takeaways, while serving 70:02 total time on the penalty kill for the Sharks.

Originally a first-round selection of the New Jersey Devils in the 2020 NHL Draft, the Ufa, Russia, product has appeared in 83 career games over parts of three seasons with the Sharks, tallying seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points, along with 34 penalty minutes, while averaging 17:37 TOI per game.

Acquired from Nashville on December 12, the left-shot Stastney had dressed in 30 games for the Predators, recording a goal to go along with eight assists before being traded to Edmonton. After making his Oilers debut at Toronto the following night, the Woodridge, Illinois product skated in 36 games for the Oilers, tallying one goal while averaging 16:02 TOI per game. His 66 games and 10 points (2G, 8A) were career-highs.

Originally Nashville’s fifth-round selection (131st overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, the University of Notre Dame graduate has appeared in 117 career games, registering four goals and 15 assists while averaging 15:52 of ice time per game. He’d also recorded 125 blocked shots and 31 takeaways to date and seen 171:44 of time on the penalty kill.