Murphy, No. 2 pick in 2026 PWHL Draft, among 3 women invited to Oilers development camp

But before she takes the ice with Seattle for the 2026-27 season, the 24-year-old forward will skate in a different jersey this summer, that of the Edmonton Oilers.

On Monday, Oilers general manager Stan Bowman announced that Murphy, who won the gold medal with the United States at the 2026 Milan Olympics, along with Chloe Primerano and Caitlin Kraemer would be attending the team's development camp.

It’s the first time Edmonton has invited women's hockey players to skate with its NHL prospects at the camp.

“Yeah, it’s pretty neat,” Bowman said. “I’ve known Abbey Murphy for about eight years. Growing up in Chicago (Murphy is from Evergreen Park, Illinois), everybody’s heard about her.”

Murphy, a rising star in women’s hockey, recently completed her graduate year at the University of Minnesota, where she had 66 points (40 goals, 26 assists) in 31 games. She was named the WCHA Forward of the Year, was a CCM/AHCA First Team All-American, and was a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, which is presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey.

Murphy also had seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games for the United States at the 2026 Olympics, which the Americans won with a 2-1 overtime victory against rival Canada in the gold-medal game. Murphy previously won the silver medal with the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“I met her and I’ve known and kind of followed her career and have been impressed,” Bowman said. “Also, my daughter plays hockey and got introduced to Abbey and trains with her.

“I was over at the Olympics this year watching up close the Olympic performance from the women’s games while I was there with the U.S. men’s team, and I was so impressed with the play of women’s hockey. These players are incredibly talented, and it was really something that I got to meet some of the people with the U.S. team ... and I walked away so impressed with just how great women’s hockey was.”

In fact, it was while in Milan that Bowman got the idea to invite some women's hockey players to Edmonton’s annual development camp, which starts on Tuesday and concludes with a 3-on-3 tournament on Thursday.

The invite came as a surprise to the three players, according to Bowman.

“It was unexpected. They were surprised but honored,” Bowman said. “They’re here to try to learn a few things and see what an NHL camp is like. I know Abbey is going to be a professional player in Seattle next year.

“I’ve followed her progress, watched her be drafted No. 2 overall (on June 17), so she’s going to be in a professional camp herself in a few months. So, I thought it would also give them some new experiences so they could take something away from it hopefully and better themselves.”

Murphy will be joined at the camp by a familiar face in Primerano, who just completed her sophomore year at the University of Minnesota, where the 19-year-old defender had 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 34 games.

In 2022, Primerano made history by becoming the first woman skater to be taken in the CHL Prospects Draft after the Vancouver Giants selected her in the 13th round (No. 268).