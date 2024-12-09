Zizing ‘Em Up: Pietrangelo grateful for daughter’s health, 4 Nations Face-Off selection

PITTSBURGH -- From being on the verge of retirement to pridefully being picked to represent your country in best-on-best competition in just two years.

It’s a story even Alex Pietrangelo has trouble grasping, even though it’s his.

“Yeah, it’s been a long couple of years,” the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman admitted. “But sometimes when you’ve gone through adversity, it makes you take a step back and enjoy the small things.

“It makes all of this even more special.”

Pietrangelo is referring to the fact that he was selected Dec. 4 to play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, which takes place Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. The tournament, which will feature the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland, marks the first best-on-best event since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Pietrangelo was a member for tournament-winning Canada that year, getting three points (one goal, two assists) in six games. Five years later, the King City, Ontario native was selected to represent Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but NHL players did not participate because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Then, in the fall of 2022, his life changed to the point where he considered hanging up his blades for good, at least at the professional level.

In late November of that year, his 4-year-old daughter, Evelyn, caught the flu -- or so the family thought. Unfortunately, it quickly turned into encephalitis, stripping her of her motor skills. His little girl couldn’t open her eyes for five days. She was diagnosed with a type of brain lesion that practically paralyzed her for days.

Pietrangelo took a leave of absence from the Golden Knights for nine days. He considered making it a permanent move. He loves hockey, but he loves Evelyn more.

Fortunately, Evelyn slowly began to recover. By June 2023, she was healthy enough in her daddy’s arms celebrating the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship on the ice at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And now, Pietrangelo’s four children -- triplets Evelyn and brothers Oliver and Theodore, and 4-year-old sister Julia Grace -- will be able to watch Alex play with the maple leaf on the front of his jersey.

“To go through what’s happened the past couple of years and now to come out of it and be at this point, it’s so cool,” he said.

“When you have kids and you play in something like this, even playing in the League, they get to experience something a lot of kids will never get to. They might not be able to understand it yet, but they will be able to look back down the road and see photos of themselves in the dressing room with the likes of Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, amazing players like that. And they’ll get to see Daddy play for Canada.”

But will they be fans of Canada? He hopes so.

“They’re American, but I still hope they cheer for us,” Pietrangelo said with a chuckle. “They’re really excited. Hopefully they’ll get to come into the dressing and see everyone and experience that.”

Of course, if things don't go Pietrangelo’s way on the ice, he knows he’ll hear about it afterward.

“They’re tough critics,” he said. “I mean, we lost to Utah the other day (6-0 on Nov. 30) and they weren't happy. Fortunately, after we won a few, they were happy.”

Given what he’s been through the past 24 months, so is Daddy.