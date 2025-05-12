PWHL’s Montreal, Ottawa battle in marathon playoff matchup

It took a while – a long while – but after a four-overtime battle between the PWHL’s Montreal Victoire and Ottawa Charge, they finally landed on a winner.

In Game 2 of the PWHL Playoffs Semifinal at Place Bell in Quebec on Sunday, the Victoire came away victorious after playing two full games of hockey and setting the record for the longest game in league history.

At 135:33, Victoire forward Catherine Dubois finally scored the game-winner in a dramatic 3-2 win to even the playoff series at one game apiece.