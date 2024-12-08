4 Nations Face-Off top stories debated by NHL.com writers

With a few days to digest the 92 players named to play in this tournament, we asked several NHL.com writers what they are most excited about in the aftermath of the roster reveals.

Here are their answers:

Newcomers to join the fun

It’s been a long time since NHL players got a chance to play best-on-best international hockey, dating back eight years ago. That means there’s a generation of players who haven’t gotten to don the colors of their national teams outside of World Juniors or World Championships. The 4 Nations should whet the appetite of the best-on-best rookies for the 2026 Olympics, which will only raise the stakes. When Commissioner Gary Bettman was in Boston recently for the Boston Bruins Centennial game, he said, “The players, including on a one-on-one basis, made it clear to me that this was important.” You can see it in their excitement about this tournament and the one beyond, so I’m thrilled to see players like the U.S.’s Matt Boldy, Jeremy Swayman and Brock Faber and Canada’s Cale Makar and Seth Jarvis, Finland’s Anton Lundell and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Sweden’s Rasmus Dahlin and Leo Carlsson, among many others, get to play for their nations on such a grand stage. – Amalie Benjamin, senior writer