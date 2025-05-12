O'Ree finalist spotlight: Andrew Sobotka

Former president of Chicago Gay Hockey Association helped organization grow beyond LGBTQ+ community

Andrew Sobotka 1D

© Andrew Sobotka

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover is given to an individual who, through hockey, has positively impacted his or her community culture or society. The award honors O'Ree, the former NHL forward who became the first Black player to play in the NHL on Jan. 18, 1958, and has spent more than two decades as the NHL's diversity ambassador. After a public voting period and votes from O'Ree, NHL executives and Discover executives, the winner will be announced in June. There will be a winner from the United States and one from Canada.

Today, a look at one of three United States finalists, Andrew Sobotka:

Andrew Sobotka quit hockey as a teenager in Detroit because he was uncomfortable and dispirited as a closeted gay player because of the homophobic banter he heard on the ice and in the dressing room.

"It was not very welcoming for an LGBTQ+ player," Sobotka said. "I took time off from hockey because I didn't feel like it was for me. I honestly stopped playing hockey and I didn't know whether I would ever go back to it. … I didn't think I would ever be able to comfortably play as an openly gay man."

Sobotka returned to the sport when he moved to Chicago and discovered the Chicago Gay Hockey Association, a nonprofit organization founded in 2002 that provides a fun, competitive and social safe space where the city's LGBTQ+ players can be themselves.

"To go from stopping playing because of the atmosphere to the Chicago Gay Hockey Association, where we've got players of all backgrounds, we've got players of all skill levels, we've got players of all genders, gender identity, sexual orientations," Sobotka said. "I mean, it's night and day."

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award 2025 Finalist: Andrew Sobotka

The 39-year-old joined CGHA in 2009 and served as its president from 2010-24, helping to oversee a growth in membership, teams and activities within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

Through his work, Sobotka was named one of three finalists for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award in the United States. Public voting is now underway, and the winner, who will be named in June, will receive a $25,000 prize to be donated to the charity of their choice, with the other two finalists each receiving a $5,000 prize donated to a charity of their choice.

"Andrew is the No. 1 reason why our organization has been able to grow to what it is today," said Brian Bull, a CGHA member. "He has been absolutely dedicated to making sure we can create these experiences on the ice and off the ice for as many people as possible. Without him, it would have been impossible to be where we are today."

Under Sobotka, CGHA stayed true to its mission of creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ players. CGHA regularly participates in the annual Chicago Pride Parade. Sobotka proudly notes that the Stanley Cup became the first major professional sports trophy to appear at a pride parade when the Chicago Blackhawks won it in 2010.

CGHA membership grew from about a dozen players in 2010 to nearly 100 this year. The organization had four teams during the winter season and plans to have two teams competing this summer.

Andrew Sobotka 1E

© Andrew Sobotka

CGHA teams and players compete locally and in events like the Canada Cup, an LGBTQ+ tournament that's alternately held in Montreal and Toronto, and the Madison Gay Hockey Association Classic in Wisconsin. And CGHA will host the Chicago Market Days Classic tournament Aug. 7-9 at Fifth Third Arena, the Chicago Blackhawks' practice facility.

Sobotka also worked to extend CGHA's reach beyond the LGBTQ+ community. About a quarter of CGHA players are heterosexual, he said. The organization has helped raise funds for other nonprofit groups like the American Cancer Society and Chicago Cares, and has donated about $65,000 to support various organizations in the Chicagoland area.

"One of the inspiring things I think about in terms of Andrew's leadership at Chicago Gay Hockey Association is he wanted to give back to the community," said Blackhawks executive vice president, social impact & civic affairs Sara Guderyahn, who nominated Sobotka for the O’Ree community hero award. "It's really incredible to see how they think about their role as a community leader, not just for the LGBTQI community, but all of Chicago."

Related Content

O'Ree finalist spotlight: Mack Janes

O'Ree finalist spotlight: Toni Gillen

O'Ree finalist spotlight: Brent Dodginghorse

O’Ree finalist spotlight: Arjun Atwal

O'Ree finalist spotlight: Sarah Dunkel-Jackson

Latest News

Capitals at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 4 preview

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Montoya helping expand Stars fanbase, passion for hockey, throughout Texas

Domi fined maximum for actions in Maple Leafs game

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Meier, Hischier 'want more' for Devils ahead of projected changes

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Maple Leafs not overreacting to being shut out by Panthers in Game 4

Panthers display championship pedigree in Game 4 win against Maple Leafs

Panthers shut out Maple Leafs in Game 4, even Eastern 2nd Round

Sevigny devotes many miles to Quebec City Challenge Cup, Canadiens alumni charity game

Color of Hockey: Fancy proving to be 'complete package' for Maine of NAHL

Bennett pumps brakes on slick goal to extend Panthers lead in Game 4

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Petrovic's 'lucky' goal helps Stars turn tide in Game 3 win

Rantanen has 3 points, Stars top Jets in Game 3 to take lead in Western 2nd Round

Hurricanes energized, 'doing a lot of things right' entering Game 4 against Capitals