O'Ree finalist spotlight: Andrew Sobotka

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover is given to an individual who, through hockey, has positively impacted his or her community culture or society. The award honors O'Ree, the former NHL forward who became the first Black player to play in the NHL on Jan. 18, 1958, and has spent more than two decades as the NHL's diversity ambassador. After a public voting period and votes from O'Ree, NHL executives and Discover executives, the winner will be announced in June. There will be a winner from the United States and one from Canada.

Today, a look at one of three United States finalists, Andrew Sobotka:

Andrew Sobotka quit hockey as a teenager in Detroit because he was uncomfortable and dispirited as a closeted gay player because of the homophobic banter he heard on the ice and in the dressing room.

"It was not very welcoming for an LGBTQ+ player," Sobotka said. "I took time off from hockey because I didn't feel like it was for me. I honestly stopped playing hockey and I didn't know whether I would ever go back to it. … I didn't think I would ever be able to comfortably play as an openly gay man."

Sobotka returned to the sport when he moved to Chicago and discovered the Chicago Gay Hockey Association, a nonprofit organization founded in 2002 that provides a fun, competitive and social safe space where the city's LGBTQ+ players can be themselves.

"To go from stopping playing because of the atmosphere to the Chicago Gay Hockey Association, where we've got players of all backgrounds, we've got players of all skill levels, we've got players of all genders, gender identity, sexual orientations," Sobotka said. "I mean, it's night and day."