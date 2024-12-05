Pressure on U.S., Laine impact for Finland among top 4 Nations Face-Off storylines

There may be more questions than answers in the wake of the roster announcements for the teams taking part in the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The full 23-man rosters for Team Canada, Team Finland, Team Sweden and Team United States were announced Wednesday for the tournament that will be held Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016 in Toronto.
Each country announced the first six players to its roster in June. The final 17 players for each roster were revealed Wednesday amidst much anticipation and speculation.
Here are some of the major storylines coming out of the naming of the final 68 players to take part in the 4 Nations Face-Off.