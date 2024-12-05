Pressure on U.S., Laine impact for Finland among top 4 Nations Face-Off storylines

Who has the best roster?

Each roster is loaded. There’s no two ways about it.

The Swedes have three No. 1 goalies. The Canadians have champions in almost every spot. The Americans have a bevy of brash scorers so goals shouldn’t be an issue. The Finns, they have the build and mindset of a team before the tournament starts with two practice days in a little more than two months.

Not many would be overly confident in looking across these rosters and picking a winner. The margins are razor thin, strengths negated by weakness in other areas.

The Canadians can score, likely at will. Can their goalies make a big save? The Swedes know the big saves will come, but can they score? The Finns wonder who their breakout player is, and could it be someone who has barely played in the NHL this season? More on that later. Can the Americans defend against game-breakers on every other roster?

“I just think you look at all the rosters and it's going to just be, 'How do you pick who wins?'” retired American forward Matt Cullen said on Wednesday, hours before being inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame “There's so much talent. The U.S. has so much talent. So yeah, it's anybody's tournament, in my opinion. It's going to be fun to see it. It's going to be so fun to watch.”