2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin Monday when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN).

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will play Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Second Round series in Washington on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

The Western Conference Second Round will begin when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS), followed by Game 1 of the series between the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars in Winnipeg on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN).

The full schedule for all four series, with broadcast information, is below: