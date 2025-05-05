2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Dates, times, broadcast info for all 4 best-of-7 series

SCP Bracket for 2024-25
The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin Monday when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN).

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will play Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Second Round series in Washington on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

The Western Conference Second Round will begin when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS), followed by Game 1 of the series between the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars in Winnipeg on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN).

The full schedule for all four series, with broadcast information, is below:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Florida Panthers (3A) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (1A)

Game 1: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Monday, May 5, 8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN
Game 2: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, May 7, 7 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN
Game 3: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 9, 7 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Sunday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, May 14, TBD; TVAS, ESPN *
Game 6: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 16, TBD; TNT, truTV, Max, TVAS *
Game 7: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Sunday, May 18, TBD; TVAS, TNT, Max *

Complete Panthers-Maple Leafs series coverage

* If necessary

Carolina Hurricanes (2M) vs. Washington Capitals (1M)

Game 1: Hurricanes at Capitals, Tuesday, May 6, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS
Game 2: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, May 8, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS
Game 3: Capitals at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 10, 6 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, TVAS
Game 4: Capitals at Hurricanes, Monday, May 12, 7 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, TVAS
Game 5: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, May 15, TBD; TNT, truTV, Max, TVAS *
Game 6: Capitals at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 17, TBD; TVAS *
Game 7: Hurricanes at Capitals, Monday, May 19, TBD; ESPN, TVAS *

Complete Hurricanes-Capitals series coverage

* If necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars (3C) vs. Winnipeg Jets (C1)

Game 1: Dallas at Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN
Game 2: Dallas at Winnipeg, Friday, May 9, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 3: Winnipeg at Dallas, Sunday, May 11, 4:30 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4: Winnipeg at Dallas, Tuesday, May 13, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5: Dallas at Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, TBD; TNT, truTV, Max, TVAS *
Game 6: Winnipeg at Dallas, Saturday, May 17, TBD; TVAS *
Game 7: Dallas at Winnipeg, Monday, May 19, TBD; ESPN, TVAS *

Complete Stars-Jets series coverage

* If necessary

Edmonton Oilers (3P) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (1P)

Game 1: Oilers at Golden Knights, Tuesday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 2: Oilers at Golden Knights, Thursday, May 8, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 3: Golden Knights at Oilers, Saturday, May 10, 9 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 4: Golden Knights at Oilers, Monday, May 12, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 5: Oilers at Golden Knights, Wednesday, May 14, TBD; ESPN, TVAS *
Game 6: Golden Knights at Oilers, Friday, May 16, TBD; TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max *
Game 7: Oilers at Golden Knights, Sunday, May 18, TBD; TNT, Max, TVAS *

Complete Oilers-Golden Knights series coverage

* If necessary

