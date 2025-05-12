Tkachuk 'feeling physically great,' leading Panthers into Game 5 showdown vs. Maple Leafs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The image was pure Matthew Tkachuk.

At the end of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers, after Max Domi had boarded Aleksander Barkov -- which would later result in a $5,000 fine by the NHL Department of Player Safety -- Tkachuk leaned over the boards and pointed with his stick at the Maple Leafs bench.

It was aggressive, challenging, protective over his teammates and perhaps right up to or past the line. It was exactly the way the public thinks of Tkachuk, a controversial, lovable, hateable leader, an in-your-face forward who has spent the past two years leading the Panthers to two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals -- and one win -- and making himself the face of hockey in the United States.

"He works on his craft," said Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson, who played with Tkachuk for the Calgary Flames in the 2021-22 season. "The whole thing of the aura of Matthew Tkachuk, like playing the game within the game, trying to get in your head, like he would do something to spark everybody, take it upon himself to do that kind of stuff.

"He's a really good competitor. He really is."

But that's not the image Gudbranson thinks of when he thinks of Tkachuk.

After the 2021-22 season, each moved on; Gudbranson to the Blue Jackets and Tkachuk to the Panthers. When the Panthers came into Columbus that season, Tkachuk texted his old teammate, asking him if he wanted to get dinner.

It was Gudbranson's son's Benny's second birthday party that day.

"I said we're having some of the boys over at like 4 o'clock," Gudbranson recalled recently, of his response to Tkachuk. "He goes, 'I'll be there.' Sure enough, he went to like a Target or something like that, went and bought my little guy a gift, and showed up to the door and was so pumped to see him.

"Him and Benny got along really well when we were out in Calgary, loved being around him, so yeah, just kind of dropped everything and came out to my little guy's birthday party."

It's something that made an impact, the time he took to find a store and find a gift, on an afternoon in a road city.

"I mean, the kid was 2," Gudbranson said. "Spent his afternoon going to get a gift for my little guy and showing up. I won't forget that, for sure."