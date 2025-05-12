O'Ree finalist spotlight: Toni Gillen

The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover is given to an individual who, through hockey, has positively impacted his or her community culture or society. The award honors O'Ree, the former NHL forward who became the first Black player to play in the NHL on Jan. 18, 1958, and has spent more than two decades as the NHL's diversity ambassador. After a public voting period and votes from O'Ree, NHL executives and Discover executives, the winner will be announced in June. There will be a winner from the United States and one from Canada.

Today, a look at one of three United States finalists, Toni Gillen:

Toni Gillen has one mission in her life: making hockey accessible to everyone.

As the director of five different diversified hockey groups in Minnesota (special hockey, sled hockey, deaf and hard of hearing, blind and Warrior), she has done that, having helped hundreds, if not thousands, of people achieve this goal.

"I get excited every time I walk into an ice arena," Gillen said. "And I am trained to always think about, 'What can we do next? How can we make this even more special?' What other barrier can we get rid of? What other hockey program can we start?' If it has to do with hockey, I love every minute of it."

Gillen has been in her role for almost 20 years. When she began, only sled and special hockey teams were available and there were a little more than 50 total players. Now, there are five programs with more than 500 participants.

"The [Minnesota] Wild have been probably our greatest supporters from the start," Gillen said. "Those very first years they gave foundation grants to all of the programs that I had in existence at the time that purchased ice time and jerseys and helmets and all of the things ... sleds. They kind of got rid of a lot of those barriers and I think we got more kids on the ice as a result of it faster."

With the Wild's help, Gillen has been able to expand and grow the outreach of the programs.

"Toni has supported all these diversified hockey programs for many years," said Jane Cashin, whose 32-year-old son, Sam, plays in the special hockey program. "She is all-in to support these programs and whatever they need."