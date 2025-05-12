Golden Knights at Oilers, Western Conference 2nd Round Game 4 preview

Vegas captain Stone game-time decision; Kapanen replacing Arvidsson among changes to Edmonton lineup

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Mark Stone will be a game-time decision for the Vegas Golden Knights against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

The forward, who turns 33 on Tuesday, missed the final two periods of a 4-3 win in Game 3 with an upper-body injury sustained at 7:08 of the first after losing an edge and colliding with the skate of Oilers forward Corey Perry. Stone played three more shifts before leaving with 6:20 remaining.

"He was out there this morning, and we'll see how he reacts to that," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said following the morning skate.

Stone has eight points (four goals, four assists) in nine playoff games and four points (two goals, two assists) in three games against the Oilers.

"Obviously he's our captain and has been with us through a lot of big moments," Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore said. "It was good to get a win with him watching. It's not ideal but we grinded through and have the depth to do it. He's a leader for a reason and it's good to have him back."

The Oilers lead the best-of-7 series 2-1. They will be looking to rebound after their six-game winning streak in the Stanley Cup Playoffs ended when Leon Draisaitl deflected the puck into his own net with 0.4 seconds left in the third. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid tied the game 3-3 when his centering pass bounced in off the skate of Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb at 16:58.

"We have no other choice," McDavid said. "We lost, it happened, we move on. It's a big one tonight."

Goalie Stuart Skinner will make his second consecutive start for the Oilers in place of Calvin Pickard, who is out with a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 2.

Game 5 is at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday

"We're in a great spot and that's our focus tonight, is getting this one at home," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "It's a ton of fun always to play in front of this crowd. They're going to get us amped up and fired up to get going tonight."

Here is a breakdown of Game 4:

Golden Knights: Vegas will be looking to take the home crowd out of the game by scoring first, even though it has not led to success for either team so far in the series. The Golden Knights had a 2-0 lead in Game 1 and lost 4-2, scored the opening goal in Game 2 and fell behind 2-0 in Game 3 before coming back to win. If Stone plays, it's expected to provide a boost. McNabb is also expected to be in the lineup despite not taking part in the morning skate. He sustained an upper-body injury in overtime of Game 2 but returned to play Game 3. Forward Brandon Saad remains out with an undisclosed injury. The Golden Knights are 3-1 on the road in the playoffs.

Oilers: Edmonton will make changes to the lineup for the first time since Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings. Forward Kasperi Kapanen is expected to replace Viktor Arvidsson and Troy Stecher to enter on defense, likely for Ty Emberson. Kapanen would make his Oilers playoff debut. Stecher has not played since a 4-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on April 13. He missed the last two games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury and has not played the first nine playoff games.

Number to know: 59. The number of Stanley Cup Playoff goals for Perry. His two goals in Game 3 moved him into a tie with Paul Coffey and Stan Mikita for 36th in NHL history. Perry passed Brad Marchand for the fourth most among active players behind Alex Ovechkin (76), Sidney Crosby (71) and Evgeni Malkin (67).

What to look for: What impact will Stone have if he returns? It is uncertain whether he is 100 percent or will have lingering effects from the injury. Can Skinner earn his first win of the 2025 playoffs? He is 0-3 with a 5.36 goals-against average and .817 save percentage after winning 14 postseason games last season.

What they are saying

"He's a gamer and he gets better as the game goes on. You can't fault him for any of the goals, they're good shots. We have to be better in front of him early, but he got better in the Minnesota (Wild) series progressively, as the team did, and to me, they're intertwined. That's how we've always had success. When we play well in front of him, he'll be better." -- Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy on goalie Adin Hill

"I feel like they've made some adjustments that have been good. I feel like their [defense] are really standing up in the neutral zone and not allowing us to gain entry. They have big D-men that break the puck out well and we've had tough time sustaining some [offensive] zone time. I thought last game was a little bit better with some of the looks that we had and it's something to build on." -- Oilers captain Connor McDavid

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Brandon Saad (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Zach Hyman -- Connor McDavid -- Corey Perry

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Mattias Janmark

Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Trent Frederic -- Kasperi Kapanen

Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman -- John Klingberg

Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: Viktor Arvidsson, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Calvin Pickard (lower body)

Status report

Draisaitl moves back to center after playing wing with McDavid. Hyman will replace him, with Kane sliding to the third line.

