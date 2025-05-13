Hall’s winning goal in Game 4 has Hurricanes on verge of Eastern Conference Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Taylor Hall first had to defend himself a little bit because, well, how in the world was he that wide open at the far blue line for a breakaway when the puck was below the goal line on the other end of the ice?
"Everyone's asking me if I was cheating for offense," Hall said, gap-toothed smiling.
He wasn't. He was making a smart read, one that led to maybe the most important goal of the Carolina Hurricanes' season to date.
Hall scored on a breakaway set up by a stretch pass from Jack Roslovic at 8:24 of the third period Monday, giving the Hurricanes a two-goal cushion in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.
It proved to be the game-winning goal in a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals that gave Carolina a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.
"I just kind of read that Sean (Walker) was going to rim the puck around and 'Rosy' was going to have a bit of time," Hall said. "If I didn't get a breakaway there, we were going to exit with possession. I thought it was just something to try. 'Rosy' and I made eye contact and he made a great pass. We needed that goal."
It came 3:06 after Washington defenseman Jakob Chychrun scored to make it 2-1, ending Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen's shutout streak at 123:24.
"It kind of gave us a breath," Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov said. "It's an individual play, an individual read to stay on the far blue line. He got a puck and he used his chance and basically finished the game."
Hall also made the play along the boards in the defensive zone to set up Walker's goal that put Carolina ahead 4-2 with 3:15 remaining.
"He won the Hart (Trophy) for a reason," Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis said. "He's an elite player. He still is. You love to see a guy like that get rewarded, and to come up (big) in a situation like this when it really matters was awesome to see."