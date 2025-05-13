Skinner overcomes early playoff struggles for Oilers with Game 4 shutout

EDMONTON -- Stuart Skinner bet on himself against the Vegas Golden Knights despite long odds considered by some.

The Edmonton Oilers goalie had a rough time in his first three games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs but took a huge step towards redemption with a 23-save shutout in a 3-0 win against the Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place on Monday.

It was Skinner’s first win of the playoffs and Edmonton’s third of the best-of-7 series against Vegas. The Oilers lead the series 3-1 going into Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“With the game of hockey there are so many things that can happen, that’s just professional sports, especially in my position,” Skinner said. “For me, I decided to play this position, so it’s completely my fault and for me to be in situations like this, I’ve been in them many times before and I’m going to be in them again. You can’t really tell the future so it’s about sticking to my process and just playing my game and doing my best out there.”

Going into the game, Skinner was 0-3 with a 5.36 goals-against average and .817 save percentage in the playoffs. He allowed six goals on 30 shots in a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round. He was then pulled in the third period after giving up five goals on 28 shots in a 6-2 loss in Game 2.

As a result, Skinner lost the starting role to Calvin Pickard for Game 3 of that series and watched the Oilers go on to eliminate Los Angeles in six games before taking a 2-0 lead against Vegas in the second round.