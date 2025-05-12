EDGE stats: 5 surprises in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Aaron Ekblad, D, FLA

The Florida Panthers defenseman has been limited to five of their nine postseason games because of two suspensions but has been productive with four points (one goal, three assists) and has had assists in each of his two games against the Maple Leafs in the second round. Ekblad leads the NHL in offensive zone time percentage at even strength (50.2 percent) this postseason and ranks highly among defensemen in high-danger shots on goal (two; 90th percentile) and high-danger goals (one; 92nd percentile). The Panthers are 3-2 when Ekblad is in the lineup during this postseason; he scored the game-tying goal in the third period of their eventual win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the first round.

William Karlsson, F, VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights forward has moved around the lineup this postseason and been covering key advanced stats categories along the way. During the second round, Karlsson has had at least one point in all three games (two goals, two assists) and is among the NHL leaders in high-danger goals (two; tied for second behind Dallas Stars wing Mikko Rantanen’s three) and 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (14; ranks third behind Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid’s 31, teammate Jack Eichel's 19). Karlsson had a multipoint performance in Game 3 (one goal, one assist), including the primary assist on Reilly Smith’s game-winning, buzzer-beating goal in the third period to defeat the Oilers. For the entire playoffs, Karlsson is tied for sixth in the NHL in high-danger goals (three) and ranks highly among forwards in 20-plus mph speed bursts (30; 95th percentile), total skating distance (26.84 miles; 89th percentile) and top skating speed (22.64 mph; 88th percentile).