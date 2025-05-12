EDGE stats: 5 surprises in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at five surprises of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round.
---
Frederik Andersen, G, CAR
The Carolina Hurricanes goalie has stopped all 21 high-danger shots faced through three games in the second round and ranks third in high-danger saves during that span, behind only Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers (23 in four games; .767 high-danger save percentage) and Joseph Woll of the Toronto Maple Leafs (22 in four games; .759 HD SV%). Andersen leads the NHL in save percentage (.940 in seven games) this postseason and is coming off a 21-save shutout against the Washington Capitals in Game 3. Andersen has a .916 save percentage in 79 career postseason games for the Anaheim Ducks, Maple Leafs and Hurricanes. This postseason, Andersen leads all goalies in goal differential (plus-10) and those from remaining teams in percent of games started with greater than a .900 save percentage (71.4 percent; five of seven games).