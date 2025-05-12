EDGE stats: 5 surprises in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Andersen, Perry, Karlsson have strong underlying metrics during 2025 postseason

Perry_Oilers-bench-celebrate

© Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at five surprises of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round.

---

Frederik Andersen, G, CAR

The Carolina Hurricanes goalie has stopped all 21 high-danger shots faced through three games in the second round and ranks third in high-danger saves during that span, behind only Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers (23 in four games; .767 high-danger save percentage) and Joseph Woll of the Toronto Maple Leafs (22 in four games; .759 HD SV%). Andersen leads the NHL in save percentage (.940 in seven games) this postseason and is coming off a 21-save shutout against the Washington Capitals in Game 3. Andersen has a .916 save percentage in 79 career postseason games for the Anaheim Ducks, Maple Leafs and Hurricanes. This postseason, Andersen leads all goalies in goal differential (plus-10) and those from remaining teams in percent of games started with greater than a .900 save percentage (71.4 percent; five of seven games).

WSH@CAR, Gm3: Andersen keeps Wilson off the board early in opening period

Aaron Ekblad, D, FLA

The Florida Panthers defenseman has been limited to five of their nine postseason games because of two suspensions but has been productive with four points (one goal, three assists) and has had assists in each of his two games against the Maple Leafs in the second round. Ekblad leads the NHL in offensive zone time percentage at even strength (50.2 percent) this postseason and ranks highly among defensemen in high-danger shots on goal (two; 90th percentile) and high-danger goals (one; 92nd percentile). The Panthers are 3-2 when Ekblad is in the lineup during this postseason; he scored the game-tying goal in the third period of their eventual win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the first round.

William Karlsson, F, VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights forward has moved around the lineup this postseason and been covering key advanced stats categories along the way. During the second round, Karlsson has had at least one point in all three games (two goals, two assists) and is among the NHL leaders in high-danger goals (two; tied for second behind Dallas Stars wing Mikko Rantanen’s three) and 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (14; ranks third behind Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid’s 31, teammate Jack Eichel's 19). Karlsson had a multipoint performance in Game 3 (one goal, one assist), including the primary assist on Reilly Smith’s game-winning, buzzer-beating goal in the third period to defeat the Oilers. For the entire playoffs, Karlsson is tied for sixth in the NHL in high-danger goals (three) and ranks highly among forwards in 20-plus mph speed bursts (30; 95th percentile), total skating distance (26.84 miles; 89th percentile) and top skating speed (22.64 mph; 88th percentile).

Corey Perry, F, EDM

The Edmonton wing is tied for second in high-danger goals (four), tied for seventh in high-danger shots on goal (11), ranks 10th among forwards in offensive zone time percentage (48.4 percent) and in the 90th percentile at his position in top shot speed (88.02 mph) this postseason. Perry was elevated to the top line with elite forwards McDavid and Leon Draisaitl earlier in the playoffs and also frequently is playing on the first power play; Perry is tied with Draisaitl for Edmonton’s goal lead (five) and tied with Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard for the team lead in power-play goals (two each). Perry has four points (three goals, one assist), including a power-play goal and two high-danger goals, and seven shots on goal in three second-round games against the Golden Knights.

Sam Steel, F, DAL

The Dallas Stars forward has played a pivotal role in terms of underlying stats, leading forwards and ranking second in the among all NHL players in skating distance on the penalty kill (4.52 miles) this postseason, trailing only teammate defenseman Esa Lindell (4.87 miles). The Stars’ penalty kill is 12-for-13 during the series against the Jets to lead all teams in the second round (92.3 percent); Winnipeg led the NHL in power-play percentage (28.9 percent) and ranked third in power-play goals (63) during the regular season. Steel also has contributed five assists to four different goal scorers this postseason, including three against the Jets (had two assists in Game 3). Steel also leads the NHL in 5-on-5 points per 60 minutes (6.69; minimum three games) during the second round, ahead of even McDavid (5.56) and Draisaitl (5.25).

---

More NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025 postseason

NHL EDGE

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats behind Rantanen’s heroics in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats insights for Jets-Stars series

EDGE stats behind Jets’ tying goal in Game 7 win

EDGE stats behind Rantanen’s epic Game 7 for Stars

EDGE stats insights for Golden Knights-Oilers series

EDGE stats insights for Maple Leafs-Panthers series

EDGE stats insights for Capitals-Hurricanes series

EDGE stats: Game-tying goals late in 3rd period during 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats: Impact of Landeskog’s return to Avalanche

EDGE stats: X-factor for each team in Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats: Greaves making case to be Blue Jackets’ goalie of future

EDGE stats: Demidov’s outlook after signing with Canadiens

EDGE stats: Wood reaches top skating speed of tracking era

EDGE stats: Quinn Hughes' skating distance fuels Canucks comeback

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

EDGE stats behind Byfield’s one-handed goal for Kings