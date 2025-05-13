Henrique scores twice, Oilers shut out Golden Knights in Game 4

“It felt great. All I can really say is thanks to the guys playing in front of me. They were amazing tonight and made my job easier,” Skinner said. “They were battling and blocked a lot of shots. The way we played defensively was superb. A lot of credit to the guys.

“You could just sense the energy. There was a lot going on, fighting and a lot of pushing around. A lot of momentum back and forth. In moments like that you’ve just got to focus your mind and do your job. I felt like all of us as a team really did that in those types of moments.”

It was the first win this postseason for Skinner, who had allowed 15 goals in his first three starts.

“He made huge saves when we needed them," Henrique said. "You could see the last game, the confidence with him is there. He was playing the puck, hung on to it for about 10, 15 seconds. It was great to see him get rewarded with a shutout tonight.”