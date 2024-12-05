Hughes willing to move to wing, skate with Matthews for U.S. at 4 Nations

Devils center joined Maple Leafs captain on roster for best-on-best tournament in February

Hughes Matthews 4 nations
By Mike G. Morreale
NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes would relish the opportunity to play wing next to Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews if the situation presented itself for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"Just seeing him and Mitch Marner do their thing," Hughes, a center with the New Jersey Devils, said Thursday. "It'd be fun to play with a guy that has scored [69] goals in the NHL, so even if it's a few games, that's something I'm definitely looking forward to ... the possibility of that."

Hughes was added to the United States roster for the best-on-best tournament in Boston and Montreal from Feb. 12-20. He joined Matthews, one of the first six players named in June, and there's a pretty good chance he could get his wish to skate with the Maple Leafs captain.

"When you look at the roster, I kind of assume I'll play the wing and that's really exciting," Hughes said. "With the level of players there, whether it's center or wing, or whatever it is, I'm excited to play with some guys that usually we see on a nightly basis. You watch them and you're like, 'Wow, they're great players,' so for me to get the chance to play with them, that's pretty exciting."

OTF talks Team USA 4 Nations Face-off roster

Make no mistake, every player on the United States would also welcome an opportunity to skate with Hughes, a two-time NHL All-Star and one of the most electrifying forwards in the game today.

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe guided the Maple Leafs for five seasons before New Jersey hired him May 23. He thinks Matthews and Hughes together would be something special.

"I don't know how they will put the lines together, but Jack is so elite with carrying the puck up the ice, making plays and bringing people to him," Keefe said. "Marner and Matthews have been such a great match together in Toronto. I think there's a lot of similarities there in terms of style and game (with Hughes and Marner). Obviously, a lefty versus a righty, but both those guys, no matter who they play with, find ways to get success."

The 4 Nations Face-Off is the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto. Hughes is one of 15 players named to the United States roster who are also graduates of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Michigan.

"There aren't a lot of guys my age on the team from the [NTDP] but a lot of guys with the same stories and who have dealt with the same people and experiences, so it'll definitely be good," Hughes said. "I've always had a lot of fun playing for the U.S. and have had great experiences. I think with the Winter Olympics coming up (in February 2026), I think that's definitely what everyone's really excited for, and this is a pretty good steppingstone leading into that."

Hughes, the fastest player in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history to reach 300 points, is second on New Jersey with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 28 games this season. The 23-year-old left-handed shot has 314 points (125 goals, 189 assists) in 334 NHL games over six seasons. What has been more prevalent this season is his defensive game and the commitment he's made in his own end of the ice.

"Everyone can see that Sheldon is putting him in defensive zone draws and he's actually made tremendous strides in the face-off circle," said Devils forward Erik Haula, who will represent Finland. "I think he's changed a few things in an area that, he knows, can also give him more ice time as well. It's great to see. His game is tremendous, fun to watch, but those little elements I think are where he's taken some steps."

Jesper Bratt, named to Sweden's roster, said it will be odd competing against his linemate and friend at 4 Nations. Bratt leads the Devils with 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 28 games

"It won't be as exciting playing against him when he has the puck, but at least I'll get to experience that part of it," Bratt said. "I'll get to see and feel how it is to actually be on the other side playing against him. He's such a superstar in this league and I'm privileged to be on the ice and play on a line with him. He creates so much, wants to be better every day, and is just an awesome guy to be around."

Hughes said the feeling is mutual.

"It's interesting because you see [Bratt] on a daily basis, and he's been one of the guys here since I arrived in New Jersey," Hughes said. "It'll be cool to see him with the Swedish jersey on and getting to watch him kind of do his thing for his country."

Devils defenseman Luke Hughes will watch older brother Jack play for the United States with his eldest brother Vancouver Canucks defenseman and captain Quinn Hughes.

"It's really special for them and definitely a great accomplishment," Luke said. "They're both really psyched and I'm really proud of them. I don't know where they'll have Jack in the lineup, but he can play wing or center, for sure. It's such a deep team, so it'll be fun to watch."

