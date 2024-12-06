U.S.A Hockey can prove it’s closed gap on Canada at 4 Nations

Jack Eichel appeared eager to answer the question, so when a glitch during a 4 Nations Face-off media video conference on Thursday prevented his United States’ teammate Charlie McAvoy from hearing it, the Vegas Golden Knights center jumped in.

“I think there’s a lot to prove for us as USA Hockey,” Eichel said in response to an inquiry about whether the 4 Nations Face-off is the United States’ chance to prove its standing among hockey’s superpowers. “I think with the way the U.S. National Development program has been producing players lately and where we feel we are as a country, you look at the talent pool in the last however many years in the NHL, I think for a while it was Canada on a pedestal by themselves and I think for us we’ve closed that gap. I think this is a great opportunity to prove that.”

The 4 Nations Face-off, which will be held Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, will pit NHL players from the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland against each other in the first best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. The complete 23-player rosters for each team were revealed Wednesday after six players from each country were named in June.