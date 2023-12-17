Zizing ’Em Up: Pietrangelo reflects on daughter’s recovery from illness

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Sunday he will use his extensive networks of hockey contacts to write his weekly notes column, “Zizing 'Em Up.”

TORONTO -- When Alex Pietrangelo comes home from work and gets a hug, it is the best Christmas present he could get.

Because the heartfelt embrace comes from his daughter Evelyn, a gift the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman and wife Jayne celebrate every single day.

“She’s a little fighter, and she’s gone through a lot,” Pietrangelo told NHL.com “So we’re just blessed that it came out the way that it did and that we have our little girl back.”

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary since Pietrangelo returned to the Golden Knights after a nine-game absence to deal with the life-threatening health issue that had suddenly and ruthlessly overtaken Evelyn, who is 5.

It was Dec. 17, 2022, when Pietrangelo revealed to the world how sick his daughter had been prior to her recovery and how it had made him contemplate retirement from the game he loved.

“Looking back, it’s been such an emotional year,” Pietrangelo said. “At one point, you’re willing to give up your career, you are willing to give up everything, just to be there for her.

“And then she gets better. And she’s on the ice with me when we win the Stanley Cup. And then she gets to celebrate with us when I got my day with the Cup in the summer.

Pietrangelo says Evelyn is not 100 percent yet but is showing dramatic improvement.

“She talks, she sings, she laughs,” he said. “She gives us so much to be thankful for. Just having her around at Thanksgiving, well, it was so great considering what happened a year earlier.”

Last Thanksgiving, Evelyn caught the flu -- or so the family thought. Unfortunately, it quickly turned into encephalitis, a type of brain lesion that stripped her of her motor skills and practically paralyzed Evelyn for several days.

“You think about it now and you see things so differently,” he said. “You’re so grateful she recovered. She’s healthy again and that’s more important than anything.

“It’s tough not to blend life and work together but it was kind of nice to have her around at the end of the season, to share the Stanley Cup win together, to share the experience of having it at home together.”

When the Golden Knights won the Cup in June, Evelyn celebrated in the arms of her father. One month later, when the trophy came to the family home in the St. Louis area, she and fellow triplets, Theodore and Oliver, joined their 3-year-old sister Julia, to eat breakfast cereal out of it.