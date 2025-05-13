Capitals’ lack of execution costly in Game 4 loss

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The shift that changed everything for the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference Second Round started in their own zone with 11:18 remaining in the first period of Game 4 at Lenovo Center on Monday.

Up to this point in the game, the Capitals were the better team, outshooting the Carolina Hurricanes 7-4, generating grade-A scoring chances. Sure, they hadn't cashed in yet, but really, the way they were playing, it seemed like only a matter of time.

"We looked excellent to start that hockey game," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "Fast, pucks were going to good spots, execution was spot-on. But then you have a shift or two shifts where you fail to exit the zone, you just were not able to get that puck past the blue line."

And it all goes kablooey, which is precisely what happened.

Lars Eller won a defensive-zone face-off, and four times on the same shift the Capitals could not get the puck over their own blue line, allowing the Hurricanes to stay on the attack and change momentum.

Before long the Capitals were gassed, the Hurricanes were feeling it, and lo and behold, Shayne Gostisbehere gave them a lead they never gave back by scoring at 10:24 of the first period, exactly 102 seconds after Eller won the face-off that the Capitals could do nothing with.

The Hurricanes went on to a 5-2 win, their second straight at home in this series and fifth in five home games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, to take a 3-1 lead in this best-of-7 series, putting the Capitals on the brink of elimination as the series shifts to Washington for Game 5 on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

"You don't have to make a play, you just have to get it past the blue line, and it doesn't, and now look out," Carbery said. "Those are key plays in tight series that we have to learn, and guys have to learn that it just cannot happen when you get to this point in the playoffs with the best eight teams in the National Hockey League. It just can't happen."

As much as the Hurricanes won Game 4, the Capitals lost it with a lack of execution at too many key times.

Like in Game 3, they had chances in the first 10 minutes to seize control of the game.

They couldn't finish.