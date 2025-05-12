Stars 'willing to accept hard coaching' from DeBoer in Stanley Cup Playoffs

DALLAS -- How's this for sports psychology?

The Dallas Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Sunday, bouncing back from a 4-0 loss in Game 2 and taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Afterward, coach Pete DeBoer praised his players for how they take criticism.

"I talked to our group today," he said. "It's the best response team that I've coached in my time here."

He said one of the reasons the Stars haven't had extended losing streaks is because they fix problems quickly, and they fix problems quickly because there's an honesty to the group.

"They're willing to accept hard coaching," he said. "You don't have to sugarcoat it with them, which is nice. Sometimes you've got to, you know, be careful not to hurt feelings and things like that. I don't have to worry about that with our group, and it starts with our leadership guys.

"If (captain) Jamie Benn is the first guy in line to accept criticism, then everyone else kind of falls in line. It's constructive criticism, but they're willing to go there without pushback, and I think that's always a part of fixing what's wrong."

The Stars never lost more than two straight games in the regular season until the end, when they rested players to prepare for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and finished 0-5-2.

They bounced back from a loss three times in the first round against the Colorado Avalanche. They lost 5-1 in Game 1 and won 4-3 in overtime in Game 2; lost 4-0 in Game 4 and won 6-2 in Game 5; and lost 7-4 in Game 6 and won 4-2 in Game 7.

Now they've bounced back again in the second round against the Jets. Game 4 is here Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

In the playoffs, the stakes are high, and coaches are adjusting to the same opponent within a series. There is little chance to practice, especially in the West due to the travel. That makes meetings, film sessions and talks between periods even more important.

"As a coach, you have to get a feel for your group," DeBoer said. "How hard can that constructive criticism be, and how honest and forthright can you be with the group? And obviously the more honest and forthright you can be with your group, the quicker you can get it fixed and you're not wasting time soft-pedaling around it."