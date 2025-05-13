Hurricanes push Capitals to brink with Game 4 win in Eastern 2nd Round

Shayne Gostisbehere, Seth Jarvis, and Andrei Svechnikov scored, and Frederik Andersen made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division.

Jakob Chychrun and Alex Ovechkin scored for the Capitals, the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan and the East. Logan Thompson made 32 saves.

The Hurricanes lead the best-of-7 series 3-1. Game 5 is at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Carolina took a 1-0 lead at 10:24 of the first period. Gostisbehere stickhandled away from Capitals forward Brandon Duhaime and scored on a wrist shot through traffic from the top of the left circle.

Jarvis made it 2-0 at 1:05 of the second period. Sebastian Aho’s shot deflected off Thompson’s glove and the crossbar and fell to Jarvis at the right post for a tap-in.

Washington cut the lead to 2-1 at 5:18 of the third period. Matt Roy took a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois and passed to Chychrun driving the right circle for a shot into an open net.

The Hurricanes made 3-1 at 8:24 when Hall took a stretch pass from Jack Roslovic at Carolina’s offensive blue line and scored on a breakaway with snap shot below the blocker.

Ovechkin scored on a two-man advantage with a one-timer from the top of the left circle off a pass from Dylan Strome to make it 3-2 at 12:14.

The Hurricanes scored off the rush to make it 4-2 at 16:45. Walker took a pass from Hall and led a 3-on-2 before keeping the puck and scoring from the left circle.

Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal with 2:21 remaining for the 5-2 final.