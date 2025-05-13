Hurricanes push Capitals to brink with Game 4 win in Eastern 2nd Round

Hall, Walker each has 2 points for Carolina, which is 5-0 at home this postseason

Capitals at Hurricanes | Recap | Round 2, Game 4

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sean Walker and Taylor Hall each had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Lenovo Center on Monday.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Seth Jarvis, and Andrei Svechnikov scored, and Frederik Andersen made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division.

Jakob Chychrun and Alex Ovechkin scored for the Capitals, the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan and the East. Logan Thompson made 32 saves.

The Hurricanes lead the best-of-7 series 3-1. Game 5 is at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Carolina took a 1-0 lead at 10:24 of the first period. Gostisbehere stickhandled away from Capitals forward Brandon Duhaime and scored on a wrist shot through traffic from the top of the left circle.

Jarvis made it 2-0 at 1:05 of the second period. Sebastian Aho’s shot deflected off Thompson’s glove and the crossbar and fell to Jarvis at the right post for a tap-in.

Washington cut the lead to 2-1 at 5:18 of the third period. Matt Roy took a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois and passed to Chychrun driving the right circle for a shot into an open net.

The Hurricanes made 3-1 at 8:24 when Hall took a stretch pass from Jack Roslovic at Carolina’s offensive blue line and scored on a breakaway with snap shot below the blocker.

Ovechkin scored on a two-man advantage with a one-timer from the top of the left circle off a pass from Dylan Strome to make it 3-2 at 12:14.

The Hurricanes scored off the rush to make it 4-2 at 16:45. Walker took a pass from Hall and led a 3-on-2 before keeping the puck and scoring from the left circle.

Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal with 2:21 remaining for the 5-2 final.

