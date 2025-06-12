Hellebuyck of Jets surprised with Hart, Vezina while fishing

Winnipeg goalie named NHL MVP, also voted best at position

Connor Hellebuyck surprised with the Vezina and Hart Memorial Trophy by family, friends

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor Hellebuyck had a season for the ages, and the Winnipeg Jets goalie was recognized as such.

The 32-year-old was recently at home in Michigan enjoying a nice day fishing on the lake with his agent, Ray Petkau. While he was doing so, his family and friends gathered on his lawn, where they would soon surprise him with the news that he had joined a select group by winning the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the League in the same season.

They let him know one trophy at a time.

"Connor is going out fishing, doing what he loves the most besides hockey," his wife Andrea said. "We're going to try and surprise him with the Vezina (Trophy), which he has no idea that he's getting."

When Hellebuyck docked the boat and came ashore, the Vezina was waiting for him.

"At first I saw someone in my yard," Hellebuyck said. “I was kind of confused about that.”

It's the third time Hellebuyck has won the Vezina (2019-20, 2023-24), finishing ahead of finalists Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Darcy Kuemper (Los Angeles Kings), and he became the first goalie to win the Hart since Carey Price in 2014-15, finishing ahead of forwards Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) and Nikita Kucherov (Lightning).

It’s the ninth time a goalie has won the award in its 101 years, with Dominik Hasek doing so twice.

"As a parent, you sit back and you're just so happy that all your kids go out and find their dream, achieve their goals and all our kids are doing well," his dad Chuck said. "To see Connor doing that and to be able to celebrate it like this, it's a front-row seat that I'll never forget."

Hellebuyck also became the fifth goalie to win the Vezina and Hart in the same season (Price, 2014–15; Jose Theodore, 2001-02; Hasek, 1996-97, 1997-98; Jacques Plante, 1961-62).

"I mean, the Vezina is fantastic. But both?” Chuck said. “That's just phenomenal."

Hellebuyck went 47-12-3 and tied Vasilevskiy for the NHL lead with 63 games played. He led all goalies in wins, goals-against average (2.00; minimum 25 games) and shutouts (eight), and was second in save percentage (.925), behind Anthony Stolarz of the Toronto Maple Leafs (.926). He allowed two or fewer goals 40 times and one or fewer 27 times.

"Seeing all his hard work and dedication pay off like this, there's nothing more rewarding," Andrea said.

After the Vezina celebration, Jets backup goalie Eric Comrie then came running into the yard to congratulate his teammate, asking, "Where's the other trophy?" before the Hart surfaced.

"That moment was like putting a little cherry on top," Hellebuyck said of getting the Hart. "... I actually had no idea what this trophy looked like.

"Looking back, I'll probably picture this day as one of the greatest of my career."

Hellebuyck also won the William M. Jennings Trophy for helping the Jets allow an NHL-low 191 goals (including shootout-deciding goals) during the regular season. Winnipeg allowed 2.32 goals per game and won the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best regular-season record (56-22-4).

"I think he was in shock," Comrie said of Hellebuyck. "It was one of the best seasons I've ever seen a goalie have in my life, and to be able to witness it and see how proud he was when he saw that trophy come out meant a lot."

2024-25 Vezina Trophy Voting
Pts (1st-2nd-3rd)

1. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 158 (31-1-0)
2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL 80 (1-23-6)
3. Darcy Kuemper, LAK 33 (0-6-15)
4. Logan Thompson, WSH 7 (0-1-4)
5. Anthony Stolarz, TOR 3 (0-1-0)
t-6. Filip Gustavsson, MIN 2 (0-0-2)
t-6. Ilya Sorokin, NYI 2 (0-0-2)
t-8. Sam Montembeault, MTL 1 (0-0-1)
t-8. Jake Oettinger, DAL 1 (0-0-1)
t-8. Dustin Wolf, CGY 1 (0-0-1)

(5-3-1 points allocation)

2024-25 Hart Trophy Voting
Pts (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 1,346 (81-45-30-22-5)
2. Leon Draisaitl, EDM 1,209 (53-58-38-25-8)
3. Nikita Kucherov, TBL 973 (25-40-51-59-11)
4. Nathan MacKinnon, COL 972 (27-33-62-50-11)
5. Jack Eichel, VGK 150 (2-3-6-10-49)
6. Cale Makar, COL 108 (0-7-2-10-19)
7. Zach Werenski, CBJ 45 (1-1-0-3-19)
8. Alex Ovechkin, WSH 38 (1-1-0-2-15)
9. Nick Suzuki, MTL 26 (1-1-0-0-9)
10. Connor McDavid, EDM 26 (0-1-0-4-7)
11. David Pastrnak, BOS 24 (0-1-0-2-11)
12. Quinn Hughes, VAN 16 (0-0-2-0-6)
13. Mitch Marner, TOR 12 (0-0-0-2-6)
14. Nico Hischier, NJD 4 (0-0-0-1-1)
15. Dustin Wolf, CGY 3 (0-0-0-1-0)
16. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 3 (0-0-0-0-3)
17. Kyle Connor, WPG 2 (0-0-0-0-2)
t-18. Jesper Bratt, NJD 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
t-18. Sidney Crosby, PIT 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
t-18. Filip Gustavsson, MIN 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
t-18. Jack Hughes, NJD 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
t-18. Darcy Kuemper, LAK 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
t-18. William Nylander, TOR 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
t-18. Robert Thomas, STL 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
t-18. Brady Tkachuk, OTT 1 (0-0-0-0-1)
t-18. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

(10-7-5-3-1 points allocation)

