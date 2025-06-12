Hellebuyck of Jets wins Vezina Trophy as best goalie

NEW YORK -- Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets is the 2024-25 recipient of the Vezina Trophy, awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position,” as selected by NHL general managers.

Hellebuyck was enjoying a quiet morning fishing. When we returned home, his family, parents and close friends were waiting at the dock to surprise him with the trophy.

The 32-year-old Hellebuyck captured the award for the second consecutive season and third time overall, following wins in 2019-20 and 2023-24. He becomes the fourth goaltender to win the Vezina at least three times under its current format (since 1981-82), following Dominik Hasek (6x), Martin Brodeur (4x) and Patrick Roy (3x), and the first repeat winner since Brodeur in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

Hellebuyck was a near-unanimous selection among the 32 NHL general managers, receiving 31 first-place votes and one second-place tally for 158 voting points. Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the 2018-19 Vezina Trophy winner, finished second with 80 points, receiving one first-place vote and a top-three selection on 30 ballots. Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings was third with 33 points.

Hellebuyck went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and eight shutouts in 63 appearances to propel the Jets (56-22-4, 116 points) to franchise records for wins and points in a season as well as their first Presidents’ Trophy. Hellebuyck, who earned his second straight William M. Jennings Trophy, paced the NHL with 47 victories – nine more than the closest competition and a number topped by just two goaltenders in League history: Brodeur (48 in 2006-07 w/ NJD) and Braden Holtby (48 in 2015-16 w/ WSH). Hellebuyck additionally led the NHL (minimum: 25 GP) in goals against average and shutouts, and ranked second – behind Anthony Stolarz (.926 in 34 GP w/ TOR) – in save percentage.

Only one other netminder since 1991-92 has finished among the two in all four categories during a single season (with appropriate minimums): Carey Price in 2014-15 (w/ MTL; 1st in W, 1st in GAA, 1st in SV%, t-2nd in SO).