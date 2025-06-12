Hellebuyck of Jets wins Vezina Trophy as best goalie

hellebuyck-vezina-hart-graphics
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets is the 2024-25 recipient of the Vezina Trophy, awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position,” as selected by NHL general managers.
Hellebuyck was enjoying a quiet morning fishing. When we returned home, his family, parents and close friends were waiting at the dock to surprise him with the trophy.

The 32-year-old Hellebuyck captured the award for the second consecutive season and third time overall, following wins in 2019-20 and 2023-24. He becomes the fourth goaltender to win the Vezina at least three times under its current format (since 1981-82), following Dominik Hasek (6x), Martin Brodeur (4x) and Patrick Roy (3x), and the first repeat winner since Brodeur in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

Hellebuyck was a near-unanimous selection among the 32 NHL general managers, receiving 31 first-place votes and one second-place tally for 158 voting points. Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the 2018-19 Vezina Trophy winner, finished second with 80 points, receiving one first-place vote and a top-three selection on 30 ballots. Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings was third with 33 points.

Hellebuyck went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and eight shutouts in 63 appearances to propel the Jets (56-22-4, 116 points) to franchise records for wins and points in a season as well as their first Presidents’ Trophy. Hellebuyck, who earned his second straight William M. Jennings Trophy, paced the NHL with 47 victories – nine more than the closest competition and a number topped by just two goaltenders in League history: Brodeur (48 in 2006-07 w/ NJD) and Braden Holtby (48 in 2015-16 w/ WSH). Hellebuyck additionally led the NHL (minimum: 25 GP) in goals against average and shutouts, and ranked second – behind Anthony Stolarz (.926 in 34 GP w/ TOR) – in save percentage.

Only one other netminder since 1991-92 has finished among the two in all four categories during a single season (with appropriate minimums): Carey Price in 2014-15 (w/ MTL; 1st in W, 1st in GAA, 1st in SV%, t-2nd in SO).

2024-25 Vezina Trophy Voting
Pts (1st-2nd-3rd)

1. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 158 (31-1-0)
2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL 80 (1-23-6)
3. Darcy Kuemper, LAK 33 (0-6-15)
4. Logan Thompson, WSH 7 (0-1-4)
5. Anthony Stolarz, TOR 3 (0-1-0)
t-6. Filip Gustavsson, MIN 2 (0-0-2)
t-6. Ilya Sorokin, NYI 2 (0-0-2)
t-8. Sam Montembeault, MTL 1 (0-0-1)
t-8. Jake Oettinger, DAL 1 (0-0-1)
t-8. Dustin Wolf, CGY 1 (0-0-1)

(5-3-1 points allocation)

Latest News

NHL announces 2024-25 All-Star Teams

NHL announces 2024-25 All-Rookie Team

Hellebuyck of Jets surprised with Hart, Vezina while fishing

Jagr wins regional Emmy Award for jersey retirement ceremony

Stecher, Skinner to enter lineup for Oilers for Game 4 of Cup Final

Oilers at Panthers, Stanley Cup Final Game 4 preview

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kreider traded to Ducks by Rangers for prospect Terrance, 3rd-round pick

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Kopitar of Kings wins Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct

AHL notebook: Key players in 2025 Calder Cup Finals between Abbotsford-Charlotte

Carbonneau brings football mentality to ice ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

Eklund regarded for ‘fearless’ style of play entering 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 right wings

Bruins head coach Sturm throws ceremonial 1st pitch before Red Sox game

Winter Classic in Miami has NHL sweating details to keep things cool

Myles Turner wears Stars jersey before Game 3 of NBA Finals

Martone emulates Tkachuk, Perry, prospect tells 'NHL Draft Class' podcast