Wild recover, defeat Kraken in OT after blowing 2-goal lead in 3rd

Zuccarello wins it at 2:09, Kaprizov has 2 assists for Minnesota; Seattle pushes point streak to 10

MIN at SEA | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE — Mats Zuccarello scored 2:09 into overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period for a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

Kirill Kaprizov sent a saucer pass to Zuccarello at the bottom of the left face-off circle during a 2-on-1, and Zucarello chipped it over a sprawling Philipp Grubauer for the game-winner.

Seattle scored two straight goals in the third period to rally back from a 2-0 deficit and force overtime.

Adam Larsson cut the deficit to 2-1 at 3:13 of the third period. Vince Dunn's wrist shot from the top of the left circle rang off the right post and bounced out to Larsson, who buried a slap shot from above the right circle. It was his first goal in 16 games.

Matty Beniers tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 9:07. Jared McCann sent a one-timer from the right circle, and Beniers lifted the rebound past Jesper Wallstedt from in front.

Brock Faber had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild (26-11-8), who had lost two straight (0-1-1), and ended their season-long seven-game road trip 4-1-2. Kaprizov had two assists, and Wallstedt had 26 saves.

Larsson and Beniers scored, and Dunn had two assists for the Kraken (20-14-8), who had won four in a row but extended their point streak to 10 games (8-0-2). Grubauer had 31 saves.

Hartman gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 5:00 of the first period with a wrist shot from just above the right circle under Grubauer's glove.

Faber made it 2-0 at 15:54 when he took a pass from Quinn Hughes and used Marcus Johansson as a screen to beat Grubauer with a wrist shot over the blocker from between the circles.

