NHL On Tap: Jets seek to end team record 11-game skid, host Kings

There are three games on the NHL schedule for Friday, including one nationally televised in the U.S. and Canada. Here are the three things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Jets aim to escape turbulence

The Winnipeg Jets (15-22-5) will attempt to end a historic free fall when they host the Los Angeles Kings (18-14-10) at Canada Life Centre (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNW). The Jets' 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday was their 11th straight defeat (0-7-4), their longest since the franchise moved from Atlanta prior to the 2011-12 season. According to NHL Stats, Winnipeg set an NHL record with its 13th straight in games decided by one goal. The Jets held a 3-1 lead after the first period but allowed three straight goals on the way to defeat. The Kings will be without forward Corey Perry, who has been designated non-roster playing status while returning home to deal with an illness in his family. Also missing from the lineup will be forward Trevor Moore, who sustained an upper-body injury during a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche Dec. 29. Los Angeles is 2-0-1 in its past three games after going 1-4-0 in its previous five.