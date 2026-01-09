NHL On Tap: Jets seek to end team record 11-game skid, host Kings

There are three games on the NHL schedule for Friday, including one nationally televised in the U.S. and Canada. Here are the three things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Jets aim to escape turbulence

The Winnipeg Jets (15-22-5) will attempt to end a historic free fall when they host the Los Angeles Kings (18-14-10) at Canada Life Centre (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNW). The Jets' 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday was their 11th straight defeat (0-7-4), their longest since the franchise moved from Atlanta prior to the 2011-12 season. According to NHL Stats, Winnipeg set an NHL record with its 13th straight in games decided by one goal. The Jets held a 3-1 lead after the first period but allowed three straight goals on the way to defeat. The Kings will be without forward Corey Perry, who has been designated non-roster playing status while returning home to deal with an illness in his family. Also missing from the lineup will be forward Trevor Moore, who sustained an upper-body injury during a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche Dec. 29. Los Angeles is 2-0-1 in its past three games after going 1-4-0 in its previous five.

Connor mark, get set ...

Connor Bedard will return for the Chicago Blackhawks (18-18-17) when they host the Washington Capitals (22-16-6) at United Center (8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT2, NHLN, SNP, TVAS) The 20-year-old center missed 12 games with a shoulder injury. The fact he will be back in the lineup is great news for the Blackhawks, who are 5-6-1 since his injury during a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12. Despite Bedard being out, Chicago has put together a season-long four-game winning streak heading into their game against the Capitals, who are dealing with their own injuries. Forwards Aliaksei Protas (lower body) and Tom Wilson (lower body) remain day to day, and each is with the team on its brief two-game road trip, which ends at the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Wilson, who will represent Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, skated in a noncontact jersey during practice Thursday. Captain Alex Ovechkin needs two goals to become the third 40-year-old in NHL history to score 20 goals through his first 45 games of a season, joining Hall of Famers Gordie Howe (21 in 1968-69) and Johnny Bucyk (21 in 1975-76). Washington is 3-5-2 in its past 10 games.

Electric Utes

The Utah Mammoth (21-20-3) will play the second of a season-long seven-game homestand when they host the Blues (17-19-8) at Delta Center (9 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, Utah16). The Mammoth, 3-1-0 in their past four games, began the homestand with a 3-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Utah has been getting offensive production throughout the lineup, which includes six players with double-digit goal totals: forwards Dylan Guenther (21 goals), JJ Peterka (15), Nick Schmaltz (14), Logan Cooley (14), Clayton Keller (13) and Lawson Crouse (10). The Blues are coming off a bizarre 7-3 loss at the Blackhawks Wednesday, when coach Jim Montgomery wanted to pull starting goalie Jordan Binnington after Chicago’s seventh goal, only to discover backup Joel Hofer “wasn’t ready” because he was only half-dressed, according to the coach. It’s been that type of season for the St. Louis, which enters the game with an NHL-worst minus-43 goal differential.

The schedule

Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT2, NHLN, SNP, TVAS)

Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNW)

St. Louis Blues at Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, Utah16)

