Jaromir Jagr already has a full mantle - two Stanley Cup champinships, five Art Ross Trophies and a Hart Memorial Trophy - but now he’s got one more piece of hardware to make room for: a regional Emmy Award.

The former Pittsburgh Penguins forward, who played for the team from 1990-2001, earned his latest award from his work as a producer and writer on last year’s broadcast of his jersey retirement ceremony at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.