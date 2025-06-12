NHL announces 2024-25 All-Star Teams

NEW YORK -- Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who earlier today captured the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, and Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, who took home the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as selected by the NHLPA, head the list of players voted to the 2024-25 NHL First All-Star Team.

Hellebuyck earned his third career berth on the First Team, the most among active goaltenders, while Kucherov garnered his fourth career First Team bid at right wing, the most for the position among active skaters. Both players were near-unanimous selections, receiving first-place votes from 187 of the 190 voters.

Joining Hellebuyck and Kucherov on the First Team are two members of the Colorado Avalanche, defenseman Cale Makar and center Nathan MacKinnon, making their third and second appearance, respectively, on the First Team. The squad is rounded out by a pair of stars making their postseason All-Star Team debut: left wing Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets and defenseman Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Three of the six players voted to the Second Team are Kucherov’s teammates on the Tampa Bay Lightning: defenseman Victor Hedman, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and left wing Brandon Hagel. Hedman earned his sixth career place on the Second Team, matching Ray Bourque and Earl Seibert for the most ever among defensemen, while Vasilevskiy and Hagel are making their inaugural appearance on the Second Team.

Joining the Lightning trio is right wing David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins, a returnee from last year’s Second Team; center Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, who earned Second Team honors in 2022-23; and defenseman Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, making his Second Team debut.

Voting for the All-Star Team was conducted among representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.

The complete list of NHL First and Second All-Star Team rosters by season since their inception in 1930-31 is available at the NHL’s official records site, records.nhl.com. The site also lists all-time and active leaders voted to the First and Second Teams by position.