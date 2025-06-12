NHL announces 2024-25 All-Star Teams

Hart Trophy winner Hellebuyck joined by MacKinnon, Kucherov, Connor, Makar, Werenski on 1st team

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK -- Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who earlier today captured the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, and Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, who took home the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as selected by the NHLPA, head the list of players voted to the 2024-25 NHL First All-Star Team.

Hellebuyck earned his third career berth on the First Team, the most among active goaltenders, while Kucherov garnered his fourth career First Team bid at right wing, the most for the position among active skaters. Both players were near-unanimous selections, receiving first-place votes from 187 of the 190 voters.

Joining Hellebuyck and Kucherov on the First Team are two members of the Colorado Avalanche, defenseman Cale Makar and center Nathan MacKinnon, making their third and second appearance, respectively, on the First Team. The squad is rounded out by a pair of stars making their postseason All-Star Team debut: left wing Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets and defenseman Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Three of the six players voted to the Second Team are Kucherov’s teammates on the Tampa Bay Lightning: defenseman Victor Hedman, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and left wing Brandon Hagel. Hedman earned his sixth career place on the Second Team, matching Ray Bourque and Earl Seibert for the most ever among defensemen, while Vasilevskiy and Hagel are making their inaugural appearance on the Second Team.

Joining the Lightning trio is right wing David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins, a returnee from last year’s Second Team; center Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, who earned Second Team honors in 2022-23; and defenseman Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, making his Second Team debut.

Voting for the All-Star Team was conducted among representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.

The complete list of NHL First and Second All-Star Team rosters by season since their inception in 1930-31 is available at the NHL’s official records site, records.nhl.com. The site also lists all-time and active leaders voted to the First and Second Teams by position.

2024-25 NHL First All-Star Team

GP W L OT GAA SV% SO
G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets 63 47 12 3 2.00 .925 8

GP Mins. G A Pts
D Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche 80 25:43 30 62 92
D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets 81 26:45 23 59 82
C Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche 79 22:47 32 84 116
RW Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning 78 21:11 37 84 121
LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets 82 20:24 41 56 97

nhl-all-star-second-team-2025

2024-25 NHL Second All-Star Team

GP W L OT GAA SV% SO
G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning 63 38 20 5 2.18 .921 6

GP Mins. G A Pts
D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning 79 23:05 15 51 66
D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks 68 25:44 16 60 76
C Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers 71 21:31 52 54 106
RW David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins 82 20:11 43 63 106
LW Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning 82 20:45 35 55 90

2024-25 NHL ALL-STAR TEAM VOTING RESULTS

CENTER
Pts. (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections
1. Nathan MacKinnon, COL 731 (85-101-3) 2 First Team, 2 Second Team
2. Leon Draisaitl, EDM 713 (102-63-14) 1 First Team, 2 Second Team
3. Connor McDavid, EDM 158 (2-17-97)
4. Jack Eichel, VGK 93 (1-8-64)
5. Sidney Crosby, PIT 9 (0-1-6)
t-6. Aleksander Barkov, FLA 2 (0-0-2)
t-6. Auston Matthews, TOR 2 (0-0-2)
t-8. Jake Guentzel, TBL 1 (0-0-1)
t-8. Jack Hughes, NJD 1 (0-0-1)

LEFT WING
Pts. (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections
1. Kyle Connor, WPG 796 (127-50-11) 1 First Team, 0 Second Team
2. Brandon Hagel, TBL 447 (27-88-48) 0 First Team, 1 Second Team
3. Alex Ovechkin, WSH 291 (33-31-33)
4. Artemi Panarin, NYR 64 (1-11-26)
5. Jesper Bratt, NJD 59 (0-8-35)
6. Jason Robertson, DAL 26 (0-1-23)
7. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 8 (0-1-5)
t-8. Leon Draisaitl, EDM 5 (1-0-0)
t-8. Dylan Holloway, STL 5 (1-0-0)
10. Brady Tkachuk, OTT 3 (0-0-3)
t-11. Matt Boldy, MIN 1 (0-0-1)
t-11. Pierre-Luc Dubois, WSH 1 (0-0-1)
t-11. Jake Guentzel , TBL 1 (0-0-1)
t-11. Clayton Keller, UTA 1 (0-0-1)
t-11. Mitch Marner, TOR 1 (0-0-1)
t-11. Matthew Tkachuk, FLA 1 (0-0-1)

RIGHT WING
Pts. (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections
1. Nikita Kucherov, TBL 941 (187-2-0) 4 First Team, 2 Second Team
2. David Pastrnak, BOS 387 (3-103-63) 2 First Team, 2 Second Team
3. Mitch Marner, TOR 319 (0-74-97)
4. Sam Reinhart, FLA 29 (0-3-20)
5. William Nylander, TOR 20 (0-5-5)
6. Mikko Rantanen, DAL 7 (0-1-4)
t-7. Leon Draisaitl, EDM 3 (0-1-0)
t-7. Valeri Nichushkin, COL 3 (0-1-0)
9. Kirill Marchenko, CBJ 1 (0-0-1)

DEFENSE
Pts. (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections
1. Cale Makar, COL 948 (189-1-0) 3 First Team, 2 Second Team
2. Zach Werenski, CBJ 838 (136-52-2) 1 First Team, 0 Second Team
3. Quinn Hughes, VAN 624 (47-125-14) 1 First Team, 1 Second Team
4. Victor Hedman, TBL 273 (1-65-73) 1 First Team, 6 Second Team
5. Josh Morrissey, WPG 250 (5-57-54)
6. Rasmus Dahlin, BUF 155 (0-30-65)
7. Thomas Harley, DAL 67 (1-8-38)
8. Lane Hutson, MTL 64 (0-8-40)
9. Jaccob Slavin, CAR 63 (0-15-18)
10. Jake Sanderson, OTT 40 (0-7-19)
11. Evan Bouchard, EDM 35 (0-4-23)
12. Devon Toews, COL 13 (0-3-4)
13. Adam Fox, NYR 10 (0-1-7)
t-14. Gustav Forsling, FLA 7 (0-1-4)
t-14. Ryan McDonagh, TBL 7 (0-1-4)
t-14. Shea Theodore, VGK 7 (0-1-4)
17. Miro Heiskanen, DAL 5 (1-0-0)
18. John Carlson, WSH 5 (0-1-2)
19. Jakob Chychrun, WSH 5 (0-0-5)
20. Brock Faber, MIN 2 (0-0-2)
t-21. Brayden McNabb, VGK 1 (0-0-1)
t-21. Brett Pesce, NJD 1 (0-0-1)

GOALTENDER
Pts. (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections
1. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 944 (187-3-0) 3 First Team, 1 Second Team
2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL 512 (2-160-22) 2 First Team, 1 Second Team
3. Darcy Kuemper, LAK 173 (1-21-105)
4. Jake Oettinger, DAL 30 (0-4-18)
5. Logan Thompson, WSH 23 (0-1-20)
6. Filip Gustavsson, MIN 8 (0-0-8)
7. Dustin Wolf, CGY 5 (0-1-2)
8. Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA 5 (0-0-5)
t-9. Mackenzie Blackwood, COL 3 (0-0-3)
t-9. Igor Shesterkin, NYR 3 (0-0-3)
11. Ilya Sorokin, NYI 2 (0-0-2)
t-12. Lukas Dostal, ANA 1 (0-0-1)
t-12. Sam Montembeault, MTL 1 (0-0-1)

Points allocation: 5-3-1 (1st-2nd-3rd)*

