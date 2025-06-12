Kreider traded to Ducks by Rangers for prospect Terrance, 3rd-round pick

The Rangers will not retain any of Kreider's salary on his contract, which has two seasons remaining at an average annual value of $6.5 million.

"It's something we kind of talked about, going back and forth for the last couple of weeks, so I guess it wasn't actually a surprise or a shock, but I think more surprised just with the number of people that reached out," Kreider said of the trade. "Whether it be from earlier in my hockey career, my time with the Rangers ... just how welcoming everyone's been within the Anaheim organization, the players and some of the staff, it's hard not be super excited to be joining that group."

The trade gives New York the salary cap flexibility needed to pursue free agents or present potential offer sheets to restricted free agents.

"We want to thank Chris Kreider for all of his contributions to the Rangers organization over his stellar career," Rangers GM Chris Drury said. "Chris has been an integral part of some of the most iconic moments in Rangers history, including setting multiple franchise records and helping the team advance to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final. His leadership on the ice and tireless efforts in the community -- which he was recognized for as the inaugural recipient of the Rod Gilbert "Mr. Ranger" Award -- only add to his distinguished Rangers legacy. Chris will always be a Ranger and we wish him and his family all the best.”

Kreider is the second big name from the Rangers the Ducks have acquired within the past year. They traded for defenseman Jacob Trouba on Dec. 6 for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Trouba had been New York's captain at the time of the trade. He had eight points (one goal, seven assists) and averaged 20:45 of ice time in 53 games for the Ducks.

"Jacob ... has to be one of the best teammates I've ever played with," Kreider said. "Everything that he brings as a player and a leader. That's a guy that you want on your team ... and he's a terrific friend, too, so that's certainly a massive plus. Super easy guy to talk to. He's been such a good friend, such a good teammate to me for such a long time, so being able to play with him again, it's amazing."

In addition to Trouba, Kreider has been NHL teammates with current Ducks forwards Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano.

"I think obviously there's some familiarity with some of the players on the roster having played with a bunch of those guys in New York," Kreider said. "I mean, everyone just has such glowing things to say about not only the organization, but the staff, the living situation, and the direction the team's going in."

Terrance had 39 points (20 goals, 19 assists) in 45 games for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League this season, his fourth with the team. He also scored two goals in seven games at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping the United States win the gold medal.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Akwesasne, New York, was selected by Anaheim in the second round (No. 59) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

New York (39-36-7) failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing fifth in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers were six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.