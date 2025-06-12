Kreider traded to Ducks by Rangers for prospect Terrance, 3rd-round pick

Chris Kreider was traded to the Anaheim Ducks by the New York Rangers on Thursday.
The Rangers received forward prospect Carey Terrance and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. New York also sent a fourth-round pick in 2025 to Anaheim.
Kreider had 30 points (22 goals, eight assists) in 68 games this season. The 34-year-old forward, who was selected by New York in the first round (No. 19) of the 2009 NHL Draft, was the Rangers' longest-tenured player, having arrived in New York during the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"You go through a pretty wide array of emotions. I think at the end of the day the most consistent thing is gratitude," Kreider told Alexis Downie of Ducks Stream, the teams official audio platform. "I feel incredibly lucky to have played for the Rangers for as long as I did. ... An 18-year-old kid getting drafted out of high school hockey in Massachusetts, that process happened for me super quickly. I think my family and I were kind of shocked at that process, and then to have been picked by a big market team like that, it was all a whirlwind and it went by super quick. But to have made the kind of friendships and the kind of relationships that my family and I were able to make through playing for the Rangers ... those are friends that I'll have for life, and obviously there are a few of them on the Ducks."
Kreider has 582 points (326 goals, 256 assists) in 883 regular-season games and 76 points (48 goals, 28 assists) in 123 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
He ranks seventh in Rangers history in games played, third in goals, is tied for first in power-play goals (116) and 10th in points. He is also New York's all-time leader in the playoffs in games played and goals, and is third in points.
"Chris Kreider is the type of player we were looking to add this offseason," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "He has size (6-foot-3, 230 pounds), speed and is a clutch performer that elevates his game in big moments. Chris also upgrades both of our special teams units, something we really needed to address."