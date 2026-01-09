Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 9

There’s a first time for everything. A Pittsburgh Penguins fan proposed in front of Sidney Crosby this week. In a video posted on social media, a man got down on one knee while Crosby was driving by in his car. The fan even looked at the Penguins captain, who could be seen grinning in his car, for approval. Thankfully, she said yes.

Ranking: Sidney Crosby, will you marry us?