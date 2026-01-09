Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 9
© Detroit Red Wings / Philadelphia Flyers
Patrick Kane’s son has some lofty goals for his dad. After the Detroit Red Wings forward scored his 500th NHL goal on Thursday, his son, Tripp, joined him in the locker room for a postgame interview. The 5-year-old told reporters he wanted his dad to get 600 goals and not stop playing until a specific age. “Don’t retire until 75,” Tripp told his dad.
Ranking: Paddy cane
There’s a first time for everything. A Pittsburgh Penguins fan proposed in front of Sidney Crosby this week. In a video posted on social media, a man got down on one knee while Crosby was driving by in his car. The fan even looked at the Penguins captain, who could be seen grinning in his car, for approval. Thankfully, she said yes.
Ranking: Sidney Crosby, will you marry us?
Trevor Zegras put on a show against his former team on Tuesday. The Philadelphia Flyers forward scored two goals against the Anaheim Ducks, who traded him to the Flyers in June. After scoring his first goal of the game, Zegras picked up the phone then immediately hung it up in celebration. He said after the game that was how quick the trade phone call from the Ducks was.
Ranking: New number, who this?
Jim Montgomery had trouble finding Joel Hofer in Chicago on Wednesday. The St. Louis Blues head coach attempted to pull goalie Jordan Binnington, but he couldn’t find where the backup goalie was. The TV broadcast showed Montogomery looking for Hofer who was nowhere in sight. Then cameras caught the Blues backup goalie peak his head out from behind a wall. At the United Center, the backup goalies sit in the locker room because there is no room for them on the bench.
Ranking: Don’t put me in coach, I’m not ready to play today
5. Will Ferrell
For the second straight week, Will Ferrell has made the Short Shifts power rankings. This week his gameday outfit was understated, sporting a “2026” crown as he watched his beloved Los Angeles Kings take on the San Jose Sharks. The comic actor had a priceless reaction to Sharks star Macklin Celebrini tying the game with just over a minute left in the third period. Ferrell clutched his fists and sat back down with a defeated look on his face.
Ranking: No time to celebrate