Zadorov finding home with Bruins after adjustment period

BOSTON -- The camera latched onto the two players, David Pastrnak and Nikita Zadorov, sitting side-by-side at TD Garden, taking in a Boston Celtics game. Zadorov, clad in a steel gray jacket with a black turtleneck underneath, lifted the clear plastic cup to his mouth as Pastrnak pointed an index finger at his teammate.
Zadorov drank.
The Boston Bruins defenseman downed the beer in one go, playing to the audience at the early December basketball game, getting a playful slap from Pastrnak for his efforts.
"I mean, I was on the Jumbotron in Boston," Zadorov said, later. "Why would I not do it? That's me, right?"
It is precisely him, a larger-than-life hockey player, a larger-than-life personality, a person who is blunt and exuberant, who is deeply thoughtful and nuanced, who understands the weight his voice carries and the potential for missteps when he uses it.
There is a tendency in hockey, at times, to conform, an ethos of the whole being more important than any one of its parts, that the boat doesn't need to be rocked. It's something that could be seen in the recent comments by Calgary Flames rookie Zayne Parekh comparing NHL players at times to robots earlier this week.
Zadorov is not a robot.
"I just want to be open and I want you guys [the fans and media] to understand what's in my mind," Zadorov said in a sitdown with NHL.com. "I just speak my mind. I think people appreciate that. Sometimes they don't agree with my opinion which it's normal, it's OK, too, right? You have a different opinion, but you've got to respect me for saying the truth all the time. I'm just trying to be like that. It's my personality and I'm sticking to it."
Zadorov is a fully fleshed out human, one who has found a home in Boston, where he has grown his game, his leadership, his position on a team searching for an identity after having shipped out many of its veterans -- including captain Brad Marchand - before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.
But it's a place that has been hard-earned, a path that has had its bumps.
When Zadorov joined the Bruins last season after signing a six-year, $30 million contract on July 1, 2024, the fit wasn't immediate, either on the ice or off it, a transition period that required patience and understanding, an evaluation of different cultures and cultural norms, but it's one that has settled into place. His game, now, is soaring on the ice, his popularity soaring off it, as he and the Bruins take on the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ABC, SNP, SNO, SNE).
"He's a big presence and obviously can rub a lot of guys the wrong way," said forward Elias Lindholm, who has played with Zadorov with the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Bruins, and called him "a different bird, obviously." "When we came to Calgary together, we weren't best friends in the beginning, but it takes time to get to know him and once you get to know him, he's an unbelievable guy.
"When you're such a big presence in the room, everyone's not going to like you at first, but once you get to know him it's great."