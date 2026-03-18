NHL EDGE stats: Kucherov building strong case for Hart Trophy

Nikita Kucherov continues to dominate offensively for the Tampa Bay Lightning this season and is building a strong case for the Hart Trophy with elite advanced metrics.

Kucherov, who has won back-to-back Art Ross trophies and is contending for another this season (111 points in 62 games; second behind Connor McDavid's 115 in 69 games) with Tampa Bay, which has dealt with injuries to key players for much of the season. Kucherov, who won the Hart Trophy in 2019, has been a finalist for the award in each of the past two seasons and leads the entire NHL in points (376 in 221 games) over the past three seasons combined (since start of 2023-24).

The 32-year-old, who has missed four games this season, has been on a scoring surge in recent months. Since Nov. 19, 2025, Kucherov leads the NHL with 93 points (28 goals, 65 assists) in 45 games, the most by any NHL player in a 45-game span during a single season since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. Kucherov was as many as 22 points back of the NHL’s scoring lead earlier this season (prior to games Dec. 27).

Kucherov leads the NHL in four-point games (eight), four-assist games (three), multiassist games (22) and is second in multipoint games (36) behind McDavid (37). He’s also leading the NHL in points per game (1.79) this season.