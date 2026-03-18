Sabres enjoying 'great chemistry,' having fun during push for playoffs: GM

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- The Buffalo Sabres' stunning turnaround started around the time they named Jarmo Kekalainen general manager, but he won't take credit.

The potential was already there. That's what drew him to Buffalo in the first place.

"The timing of it?" Kekalainen said with a laugh at the NHL GM meetings. "Who knows? The winning streak started before I took over."

Kekalainen joined the Sabres as a senior adviser May 30, 2025, after they missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 14th straight season, the longest active drought in the NHL. He moved to Buffalo and watched every game to start this season -- if not live, then on video.

The Sabres were 11-14-4 on Dec. 8, last in the Eastern Conference and 30th in the NHL. They defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 9, then the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Dec. 11 and the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Dec. 14.

Kekalainen replaced Kevyn Adams on Dec. 15. Buffalo extended its winning streak to 10 games afterward.

Since Dec. 9, the Sabres have gone 31-6-2, the best record in the NHL in that span (.821 points percentage), during which they're second in goals per game (3.77). Most importantly, they're first in goals-against per game (2.49). They are now first in the Atlantic Division and tied for third in the League.

What changed?

"The skill has always been there, but you can't win games just by always trying to score one more goal, letting in four or five, so I think that's been the big difference in our play," Kekalainen said. "And once you have a little bit of success in playing the right way, I think there's going to be always more buy-in, and that's what's happened. The snowball started rolling the right way, and it's been fun."

Kekalainen, who was GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets from Feb. 13, 2013, to Feb. 15, 2024, said he had only one message for the Sabres when he became their GM.

"Everybody's going to get evaluated not just on their skill but their character and work ethic and competitiveness," he said. "I felt like there were games that we got outworked and beaten by teams (that were) just working harder than us, and to me, that's always unacceptable. If you get beaten by a better team, so be it, but if you get beaten by a team that simply just works harder than you, then that's unacceptable. That's really the only thing that I talked about."