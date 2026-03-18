Draisaitl injury could be ‘blessing in disguise’ for Oilers, GM says

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- Leon Draisaitl missing the rest of the regular season for the Edmonton Oilers could be a “blessing in disguise,” general manager Stan Bowman said Wednesday.

“He’ll be rested and he’ll be fresh for the playoffs,” Bowman told NHL.com from the League’s GM meetings. “This will be the second year in a row he’ll have missed some time leading in and he’s always unbelievable in the playoffs.”

Draisaitl, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators, missed the final seven regular-season games and 11 of the final 14 because of injuries last season.

He didn’t miss a game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing tied with teammate Connor McDavid for the NHL lead with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 22 games.

The Oilers reached the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Florida Panthers for the second straight year.

Draisaitl missed his first game on Tuesday, a 5-3 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Bowman said the forward should be back in time for the playoffs assuming the Oilers make it. They have 77 points, tied for first in the Pacific Division with the Anaheim Ducks, who have two games in hand, but have just a six-point lead the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

Draisaitl is fourth in the NHL this season with 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists).

“You have to see how his recovery goes, but if everything goes as scheduled, and we’ll have a better feel for that as we get closer to the end, the expectation is it’ll just be until the end of the regular season,” Bowman said.

Bowman said he was especially pleased that the Oilers had 13 players with at least one point and five different goal-scorers in the win against San Jose.