Schaefer makes family proud during NHL homecoming with Islanders

TORONTO -- Matthew Schaefer admitted he played through a bit of a sore stomach during his NHL homecoming in southern Ontario on Tuesday.

Whatever it was, the cause of the discomfort certainly wasn’t from nerves, given the way the rookie defenseman performed for the New York Islanders in a 3-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Playing in the same building where he used to cheer on the Leafs as a kid, Schaefer displayed the type of calm, cool and collectiveness that an 18-year-old shouldn’t have, especially in front of what he estimated to be up to 1,000 family, friends and acquaintances in the stands.

Then again, this is no ordinary teenager, in case you hadn’t noticed.

By the time the final horn sounded, Schaefer had led the Islanders in ice time at 22:57 and had the secondary assist on Calum Ritchie’s power-play goal in the first period, which ended up being the game-winner. Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, now has 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 68 games this season and continues to be the leading candidate to win the Calder Trophy as NHL's rookie of the year.

“I had a little tummy ache out there, so, honestly, it was just so good to get the two points,” Schaefer said. “I mean, I just love playing hockey. Sometimes if you have a long shift, you just need a couple of deep breaths and kind of recoup.

“But then, once you’re ready to go you’re back out there.”