Kaprizov hoping to help Wild break through in playoffs

CHICAGO -- Kirill Kaprizov doesn't think he's at his best yet, even if the Minnesota Wild forward is among the top 10 scorers in the NHL.

"This year, many games when I'm not playing my best hockey," Kaprizov said prior getting an assist in the Wild's 4-3 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. "It's small things, you know. I have some turnovers, can't score or not playing right away how I want to.

"I just try to be heads-up and keep going, especially now later in the season and the (Stanley Cup) playoffs and I'll just try to find my best game right now. I still have a couple of games before the playoffs."

Ah yes, the playoffs, where the Wild (39-18-12) are headed for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. They've got a comfortable hold on third place in the Central Division and are four points behind the second-place Dallas Stars heading into their game against the Blackhawks at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

It's best not to doubt Kaprizov will find the gear he's looking for as the season winds down. He leads the Wild with 80 points (38 goals, 42 assists) in 69 games, tied for ninth in the NHL. He has 223 goals, the most in Wild history after breaking the record of 219 held by Marian Gaborik, earlier this month.

Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard, who faced the Wild on Tuesday and will again on Thursday, appreciates a lot about Kaprizov's game.

"His puck protection and hockey IQ. He's a very unique skater and for a defenseman, the way he skates, it's so hard to get the puck off him," Bedard said Tuesday. "He's so good at finding areas and finding his teammates. He's one of my favorite players to watch in the League and one of the best we have, so fun to play him."

Kaprizov also leads the Wild with 16 power-play goals and his five game-winning goals are tied for the team lead with forward Mats Zuccarello, who scored in overtime on Tuesday.

"The thing that sticks out to me with Kirill is just how he's such a naturally talented player but he's an extremely competitive guy," Wild coach John Hynes said. "For as good an offensive player he is, he cares about playing on both sides of the puck.

"And he's a great teammate. He's a guy who cares about the team, cares about winning and it's nice when you have a player with that talent, an elite player in the league who has a team-first mentality and is willing to play the game that's required to play to win, and that's on both sides of the puck."