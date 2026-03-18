State Your Case: Avalanche or Stars as NHL's top team

Gulitti: I agree with Amalie to a point. The Avalanche have been the best team in the NHL for most of the season. The Stars have been the better team for close to two months now, though, and are surging at the right time with the help of a franchise record-tying 15-game point streak. The Stars have been doing this despite being without forwards Mikko Rantanen (lower body) and Radek Faksa (initially upper body, now lower) since they were injured during the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, Roope Hintz (lower body) since March 6 and Tyler Seguin (knee) since Dec. 2. Despite those personnel losses, Dallas has continued to thrive, thanks to its superior depth. The Stars had eight players reach double digits in points during their point streak: forwards Jason Robertson (22), Matt Duchene (21), Wyatt Johnston (20), Jamie Benn (16), Sam Steel (13) and Mavrik Bourque (13) and defensemen Miro Heiskanen (18) and Thomas Harley (11). Johnston leads the NHL with 22 power-play goals this season. Unfortunately, Seguin is out for the season, but Dallas will be even better when Rantanen, Faksa and Hintz return.

Benjamin: Everything Tom said is true: The once world-beating Avalanche have fallen back to earth a bit and the Stars have risen in that time. After all, Colorado entered the 2026 calendar year with two regulation losses. Two. Let that sink in. And while the Avalanche have seen that regression since, which was bound to come, I think that will make them all the better at the end of the season, when they’re fighting it out for a division title they still have the inside track to win. That being said, I’m headed back to talk about Colorado’s defense, which is (much like its offense) tops in the NHL, giving up 2.50 goals per game. Though their defensive core doesn’t necessarily set the world on fire outside of Makar and Devon Toews, their goalies have become a formidable tandem, with Scott Wedgewood (25-5-5, 2.23 goals-against average, .915 save percentage, two shutouts) and Mackenzie Blackwood (18-8-1, 2.48 GAA, .904 save percentage, three shutouts). I believe this group can turn defense into offense on a dime, and they’ll be more than enough to get the Avalanche to the finish line in the Central.

Gulitti: It’s difficult to make a case against the Avalanche because of the many points Amalie mentions. They’re one of the best teams in the NHL, for sure. So I’ll just focus on the Stars, who are playing their best hockey at the right time and measure up well against Colorado on defense and in net, too. Dallas has one of the most underrated defensemen in the NHL in Heiskanen, and he’s supported by a deep group that includes Esa Lindell, Harley and Tyler Myers, who was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on March 4 to add size (6-foot-8, 229 pounds) and physicality. The Stars also have one of the best goalie duos in the NHL, headed by Jake Oettinger (28-10-5, 2.62 GAA, .900 save percentage, two shutouts) with Casey DeSmith (14-5-5, 2.40 GAA, .907 save percentage, one shutout) backing up. Since Jan. 11, Dallas is ninth in the NHL in scoring with 3.50 goals per game, and Colorado is 18th (3.09). During that same period, Dallas is first in allowing 2.45 goals per game and Colorado is 20th (3.18). There isn’t much difference between the teams. The winner Wednesday probably will win the division.