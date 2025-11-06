Super 16: Makar of Avalanche, Bobrovsky of Panthers among potential future of Hall of Famers

One of the grandest weekends on the NHL calendar is almost here.

Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend will be celebrated in Toronto from Saturday through Monday, when Jennifer Botterill, Zdeno Chara, Brianna Decker, Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny, Joe Thornton, Jack Parker and Daniele Sauvageau become honored members.

Hall of Fame Weekend is a celebration of legends, the greats of the game, and it's the perfect time to discuss and even debate the merits of the players currently in the game who could one day become honored members of the Hall of Fame.

That's the project this week in the Super 16, our weekly power rankings. Those remain and the voting for it stays the same, but to play off Hall of Fame Weekend, we are looking ahead to who on each team ranked below could, should or absolutely will one day call himself a Hall of Famer.

To come up with the Super 16, the 15 voters first put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the future Hall of Fame edition of the weekly Super 16:

1. Colorado Avalanche (8-1-5)

Total points: 234

Last week: No. 3

"It may not be an open-and-shut case yet, but I believe it will be soon -- Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar will one day be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame. MacKinnon, who turned 30 on Sept. 1, has already eclipsed 1,000 points (1,035) and will likely reach 400 goals before the end of this season (he has 377). Makar turned 27 (Oct. 30) and leads all NHL defensemen since the 2019-20 season with 1.09 points per game (446 points in 409 games) and is averaging 24:49 of ice time since his arrival. Fans in Colorado are truly blessed to have the opportunity to watch such elite talents on a nightly basis." -- Brian Compton, managing editor