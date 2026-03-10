Strome excited for 'great opportunity' after trade to Flames

32-year-old forward had reduced role this season with Ducks due to injury, offseason additions

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

WASHINGTON -- Ryan Strome was still on the phone with Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek when he learned from his wife Sydney about the scheduling bonus to the trade that sent him to the Calgary Flames on Friday.

By coincidence, after playing at home against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Calgary opened a five-game trip against Strome’s younger brother Dylan and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday. That meant an unexpected additional game between the brothers after the Ducks and Capitals played each other twice earlier this season.

Dylan and the Capitals came out on top this time with a 7-3 victory, with each Strome getting an assist in the 15th meeting between them. After Ryan (8-6-1) won the first seven, Dylan (7-6-2) is 7-0-1 in the past eight.

“Always exciting, always fun to play against him,” Dylan Strome said. “Happy he got a new opportunity on a new team.”

Ryan, who will play in his 900th NHL game when the Flames visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNW), hoped to get a chance somewhere new before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline on Friday after seeing his role reduced with the Ducks this season. The offseason additions of Mikael Granlund and Chris Kreider and the emergence of 20-year-old rookie Beckett Sennecke pushed Strome down Anaheim’s forward depth chart, and the 32-year-old was unable to find a consistent lineup spot after returning from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for the first 16 games of the season.

Strome had nine points (three goals, six assists) and averaged 12:10 in ice time in 33 games with Anaheim this season. That was down from 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists) and his average of 16:41 in ice time in 82 games last season.

“I tried my best to kind of embrace whatever role they were giving me, but I think at the end of the day they wanted different energy guys on the fourth line and you kind of get set in your ways a little bit and it’s just the way it is,” Ryan Strome said. “So, it was kind of tough to deal with, but I’ve been around I’ve before. … So, I just tried to handle it in stride and be a good teammate and tried to be ready for whatever opportunity was going to present itself.”

Strome, who has one season remaining after this one on the five-year, $25 million contract he signed with the Ducks on July 13, 2022, said he did not request a trade, but met recently with Verbeek to discuss his situation and was open to being moved. So, he was grateful to get the call about the trade to the Flames shortly before the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Friday.

“Pat Verbeek was super generous,” Strome said. “When I had a conversation with him, he was great about it, and he could see where I was coming from. He has been a player before, and you want to play. He was great in accommodating that. … It was kind of one of those things that you're kind of waiting for it, but I was good either way. Life's good. I was happy to be there, but at the end of the day you want to play and have a bit more of an opportunity.”

Calgary gave Anaheim a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft to complete the trade. The rebuilding Flames (25-31-7) valued Strome’s experience after moving center Nazem Kadri (Colorado Avalanche) and veteran defensemen MacKenzie Weegar (Utah Mammoth) and Rasmus Andersson (Vegas Golden Knights) before the Trade Deadline.

Strome has 492 points (170 goals, 322 assists) during 13 NHL seasons with the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, Rangers, Ducks and Flames. He centered a line between 24-year-old Connor Zary and 20-year-old Matvei Gridin against the Capitals and assisted on Gridin’s goal at 16:08 of the second period, which began the Flames’ surge of three goals in a span of 2:47 to tie the score at 3-3.

“Sometimes there’s a tendency from our group to try to do a little bit too much and make something happen all the time when the composure that an older player has – almost 900 games in the NHL now – they find a way just to settle it down at certain times,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “So, hopefully, that will rub off on some of our younger players. But I also think he’s a player that’s been through a situation like the one we’re in now where we’re bringing some different players along, some younger players.”

After taking a 7 a.m. flight to Calgary on Saturday, Strome jumped directly into the Flames lineup and had a goal and an assist while playing 15:07 in a 5-4 victory against the Hurricanes.

“I’ve kind of got to get some touch back and some feel,” Strome said. “I've missed a lot of hockey, but I’ve got a lot of energy and I'm excited. It's a great opportunity. Even this morning, I was thinking to myself like, ‘How exciting is this coming to the rink and know you're going to play and be looking forward to it?’”

Facing Dylan and having family in attendance on Monday made it even more fun. Ryan and Dylan’s parents, mother Trish and father Chris, made the trip down from Mississauga, Ontario, for the game. Ryan had dinner at Dylan’s house on Sunday and was able to spend some quality time with his daughters Weslie, 4, Emerson, 2, and Sutton, who was born Nov. 20.

They thought they’d seen the last of Uncle Ryan this season after Washington’s 7-4 win against Anaheim at Capital One Arena on Jan. 5.

“I came in, and my nieces go, ‘Are you going to put me to bed tonight?’” Ryan said. “And I go, ‘I didn't sign up for this today.’ … So, that was fun. We weren't expecting to see each other, so it was a nice little add-on, for sure.”

Ryan and Dylan joked after the Capitals traded defenseman John Carlson to the Ducks early Friday morning that maybe Ryan would get traded to the Capitals and they could be teammates. That didn’t happen, but Dylan was glad to see his brother get a fresh start with the Flames.

“He wasn’t playing a lot in Anaheim over the last little while and just kind of needed a change of scenery and you know fortunate enough that happened,” Dylan said. “Obviously loved Anaheim, loved his time there but sometimes you’ve got to put your career ahead of where it’s beautiful to live and I think he’s excited to go to Calgary.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Harvey Valentine contributed to this report.

