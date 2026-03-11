Mailbag: Sabres among feelgood stories; toughness acquired before Deadline

Might the Buffalo Sabres' turnaround be the NHL feelgood story of the year? Or what else might be better? -- @MrEd315

You can say feelgood story if you want, but for the Sabres it was a long time coming. They're looking to end the longest Stanley Cup Playoff drought in NHL history (2010-11).

Talent was never an issue, it was about consistency. They would have strong starts and fade. They would not be able to break bad habits once they crept in. They were not consistent with the details of the game like positioning on wall battles, winning loose pucks, removing risk when it was unnecessary, having good sticks and sticks in lanes and staying above the puck.

None of those are exciting. They don't often lead to goals or even chances, but they're essential to success in the NHL. When you put them together and do them consistently, you have the puck more and have a chance to build leads. You have a better chance to build on leads.

The numbers since the Sabres found some traction beginning Dec. 9 back all of this up. They have scored first in 24 of their past 36 games, winning 22. They are 7-3-2 when allowing the first goal. When you’re consistent with details you don’t have a lull when you give up the first goal. You stay consistent with your game and get it back. They’re 16-0-0 when leading after the first period and 23-1-0 when leading after two. They have a plus-15 goal differential in the first period (43-28) and plus-22 in the second (51-29). Their team save percentage is .915. All of that is because their approach and consistency with the details of the game have matched their talent.

Regarding feelgood stories, Gabriel Landeskog's return after missing three years with a recurring knee injury and multiple surgeries is at the top of my list. The Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks being playoff contenders is also high. Team USA ending a 46-year gold medal drought at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 is one of the best hockey stories of the year so far. The United States men's and women's team pulling off the double gold for the first time is, in my opinion, the best hockey story of the year so far. Another terrific feelgood story is Nick Foligno and Marcus Foligno getting a chance to play together with the Minnesota Wild.