Schmaltz signs 8-year, $64 million contract to remain with Mammoth

Forward has 59 points this season, could have become free agent

nick schmaltz UTAH contract

© Eli Rehmer/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Nick Schmaltz signed an eight-year, $64 million contract with the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. It begins next season and has an average annual value of $8 million.

The 30-year-old forward ranks second on the Mammoth with 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 65 games. He is plus-21 while averaging 19:42 of ice time.

Schmaltz could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

"We are thrilled that Nick chose Utah and wants to remain with the team for the next eight years," general manager Bill Armstrong said. "Nick is a tremendous player and person who is very deserving of this contract. We expect him to continue producing on the ice and leading our young, skilled forwards for years to come. This is another great day for Mammoth fans and our organization."

A first-round pick (No. 20) by the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2014 NHL Draft, Schmaltz has 482 points (166 goals, 316 assists) in 653 regular-season games with Chicago, the Arizona Coyotes and Utah. He does not have a point in four Stanley Cup Playoff games. 

The Mammoth (34-26-5) hold the first wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference. They host the Blackhawks on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN).

"There’s a lot of momentum building around our team and extending Nick Schmaltz is an important part of continuing that," team governor Ryan Smith said. “Utah is becoming a true destination in the NHL, and Nick’s long-term commitment reflects the excitement around what we’re building here.

"We’re thrilled about the role he’ll continue to play on the ice and in our community."

Schmaltz is the latest core piece the Mammoth have locked up long-term; forward Logan Cooley signed an eight-year, $80 million contract ($10 million AAV) on Oct. 29 that begins next season.

