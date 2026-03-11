McDavid nearing 400-goal milestone with Oilers

Connor McDavid will always be known by his teammates as a pass-first superstar who can take matters into his own hands when required.

Despite his generosity, the Edmonton Oilers captain is still one of the elite goal-scorers in the NHL.

McDavid is three goals from 400 in his career and can close in on the milestone when the Oilers face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SN1).

"Just the way he can draw attention to himself leaves a lot of guys open and he's able to make those plays," said Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who has been teammates with McDavid since the latter was chosen No. 1 in the 2015 NHL Draft. "I think when he's scoring at his highest pace, it's not always just using his shot, it's driving the puck to the net and being able to beat guys there."

McDavid leads the League with 110 points (36 goals, 74 assists) in 65 games. He is on an eight-game point streak (15 points; two goals, 13 assists) and 19-game road point streak (35 points; 12 goals, 23 assists) going into Dallas.

McDavid would become the fifth player in Oilers history to reach 400 goals, behind Wayne Gretzky (583), Jari Kurri (474), Leon Draisaitl (433) and Glenn Anderson (417).

"He has that attack mindset; when he's taking the puck to the net, that's when he's scoring goals," Nugent-Hopkins said. "Just with how fast he's moving, he catches goalies before they expect the puck coming."

McDavid said he wanted to shoot the puck more than he had in past going into the season. He has 240 shots on goal compared to 196 all of last season, when he had 100 points (26 goals, 74 assists) in 67 games.

Still, at times, shooting appears to be a last resort for McDavid when he has the puck in the offensive zone.

This despite having a 15.0 shooting percentage.