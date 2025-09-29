How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Last season: 34-36-12, 11 points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Penguins entered the break for the 4 Nations six points out of a playoff spot, but any hope of a late-season run ended when they lost seven of their first eight (1-6-1) when play resumed, dropping them nine points back. They missed the playoffs for the third straight season when they were eliminated April 6.

Biggest offseason change: Dan Muse was hired as coach June 4, with his NHL experience plus a background in player development pushing him to the top of the list when the Penguins were seeking a replacement for Sullivan. Muse has the task of integrating some of Pittsburgh's top prospects into a veteran group still led by Sidney Crosby. He had spent the previous two seasons as a Rangers assistant, but before that coached with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program for three seasons. Among the players he worked with there are Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, last season's Calder Trophy winner as the NHL rookie of the year; New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes; Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley; and Penguins forward Rutger McGroarty.

Why they could get in: As it has for the past two decades, everything in Pittsburgh begins with Crosby, who still has the look and drive of an elite player as the Penguins captain prepares for his 21st NHL season. All the 38-year-old center did last season was finish 10th in the NHL with 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 80 games and set a League record with his 20th season averaging at least a point per game. And he's got two fellow three-time Stanley Cup winners, center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang, with him and still playing at a high level. Forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell are each capable of scoring 30 goals for a second straight season, and forward Anthony Mantha, a three-time 20-goal scorer who joined Pittsburgh on a one-year, $2.5 million contract July 2, is healthy after a season-ending knee injury in November and could be poised for a bounce-back season. Questions remain in goal, with Arturs Silovs being acquired in a trade with the Canucks on July 13 to compete for ice time with Tristan Jarry. Silovs struggled in 10 NHL games last season but was named most valuable player of the AHL playoffs after leading Abbotsford to the Calder Cup championship. If one of the goaltenders steps up, and some of the younger players -- among them McGroarty, 21; forward Ville Koivunen, 22; and defenseman Owen Pickering, 21 -- support the veterans, the Penguins should be in the hunt for a wild card.