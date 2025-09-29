How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
Last season: 40-33-9, two points out of second wild card
How it ended: The Blue Jackets hosted their first NHL outdoor game, a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1, which put them two points ahead of the Red Wings for the first wild card. But they lost eight of their next nine (1-7-1), digging a hole too deep to climb out of. They were eliminated from playoff contention April 16, the second-to-last day of the season.
Biggest offseason change: Coyle and Miles Wood, acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on June 27, add physicality, depth and experience to a young, talented forward group. Coyle, going into his 14th NHL season, has played 950 regular-season games and 126 playoff games, including seven with the Avalanche last season. Injuries limited Wood to 37 games in 2024-25, but when healthy he can provide a physical presence with a bit of a scoring touch in a bottom-six role.
Why they could get in: The Blue Jackets' young core took a massive step forward last season and looks poised to take another one this season. Adam Fantilli, who turns 21 on Oct. 12, and Kirill Marchenko, 25, each scored 31 goals, Columbus' first 30-goal scorers since 2018-19 (Cam Atkinson, 41). Dmitri Voronkov, 25, could join them in the 30-goal club after scoring 23 in 73 games last season, and Kent Johnson, who turns 23 on Oct. 18, emerged as a versatile playmaker. Surrounding that young core are several quality veterans, including captain Boone Jenner, a center who should be healthy and productive after October shoulder surgery sidelined him until after late February, and Zach Werenski, who was second in voting for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s best defenseman (Cale Makar, Avalanche). Werenski leads a deep defenseman group that still includes Ivan Provorov and will have a full season from promising Denton Mateychuk, the 21-year-old who played his way up from the AHL into a top-four NHL spot and should see an increase from the 18:02 of ice time he averaged in 45 games last season. The motivation a year ago was to honor late teammate Johnny Gaudreau. He'll still be in their thoughts, but this season the main motivator should be pushing for a top-three spot in the Metropolitan Division and Columbus’ first playoff berth since 2020.