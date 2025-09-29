How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Bruins, Blue Jackets, Rangers among those failing to qualify last season

By Adam Kimelman
Adam Kimelman

NHL.com continues its preview of the 2025-26 season.

For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers did.

So how can those teams take the next step? As training camps continue, NHL.com today examines why fans of the eight teams can hold on to their playoff hopes (teams listed in alphabetical order):

BOSTON BRUINS

Last season: 33-39-10, 15 points out of second wild card

How it ended: A win Feb. 1 tied the Bruins with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card, but they won just seven of their final 28 games (7-17-4) to miss the postseason for the first time since 2015-16.

Biggest offseason change: Marco Sturm was hired as coach June 5, after three seasons as coach of Ontario, the Los Angeles Kings' American Hockey League affiliate. His challenge will be crafting a new identity with a team that went through a roster reset last season, when Boston dealt forwards Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, and defenseman Brandon Carlo ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Why they could get in: David Pastrnak is one of the best forwards in the NHL, capable of taking over games on his own, with a fifth straight 40-goal season a possibility. Jeremy Swayman is an elite goalie who should be back in peak form with the contract issues that led to him missing training camp last season behind him. There also should be the healthy returns of defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy; Lindholm played 17 games because of a knee injury, and McAvoy missed the final 25 games of the season because of a shoulder injury and subsequent infection sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. Those four players provide a solid foundation. Add in expected better seasons from center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov, each of whom should be more comfortable in their second seasons with Boston, and a return to the postseason as a wild card, or even a push for a top-three spot in the Atlantic Division, looks very possible.

CAR@BOS: Pastrnak puts up a 5-point performance against the Hurricanes

BUFFALO SABRES

Last season: 36-39-7, 12 points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Sabres finished a three-game sweep of the California teams to reach third place in the Atlantic Division on Nov. 23, but they lost their next 13 games (0-10-3), falling into last place in the conference en route to missing the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season.

Biggest offseason change: Michael Kesselring checks a few boxes for the Sabres. The defenseman, acquired in a trade with the Utah Mammoth with forward Josh Doan for forward JJ Peterka on June 26, is a big (6-foot-5, 215 pounds), physical right-shot defenseman who can play on one of the top two pairs. The 25-year-old also finished second among Utah defensemen with seven goals and 29 points in 82 games though he was sixth in average ice time (17:41).

Why they could get in: The talent is there for the Sabres to play their first postseason game since 2011. Forward Tage Thompson has developed into one of the top goal-scorers in the NHL, with at least 38 goals in three of the past four seasons, and he's surrounded by gifted forwards either in or about to hit the prime of their careers in Alex Tuch, Zach Benson, Jiri Kulich, Jack Quinn and Doan, plus a healthy Josh Norris, who should center the second line after an oblique muscle injury ended his season three games after he was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 7. There are also top forward prospects who should push for ice time (Konsta Helenius, Isak Rosen and Noah Ostlund). A top-four defenseman group consisting of Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram, Owen Power and Kesselring has the potential to be productive on both sides of the puck, and there's depth with Mattias Samuelsson, Conor Timmins and Jacob Bryson. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has shown flashes of being able to carry a team. If he stays at a high level, and the rest of the team plays to its talent around him, they should push for a wild card.

BOS@BUF: Thompson nets his second of the game on the breakaway

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Last season: 40-33-9, two points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Blue Jackets hosted their first NHL outdoor game, a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1, which put them two points ahead of the Red Wings for the first wild card. But they lost eight of their next nine (1-7-1), digging a hole too deep to climb out of. They were eliminated from playoff contention April 16, the second-to-last day of the season.

Biggest offseason change: Coyle and Miles Wood, acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on June 27, add physicality, depth and experience to a young, talented forward group. Coyle, going into his 14th NHL season, has played 950 regular-season games and 126 playoff games, including seven with the Avalanche last season. Injuries limited Wood to 37 games in 2024-25, but when healthy he can provide a physical presence with a bit of a scoring touch in a bottom-six role.

Why they could get in: The Blue Jackets' young core took a massive step forward last season and looks poised to take another one this season. Adam Fantilli, who turns 21 on Oct. 12, and Kirill Marchenko, 25, each scored 31 goals, Columbus' first 30-goal scorers since 2018-19 (Cam Atkinson, 41). Dmitri Voronkov, 25, could join them in the 30-goal club after scoring 23 in 73 games last season, and Kent Johnson, who turns 23 on Oct. 18, emerged as a versatile playmaker. Surrounding that young core are several quality veterans, including captain Boone Jenner, a center who should be healthy and productive after October shoulder surgery sidelined him until after late February, and Zach Werenski, who was second in voting for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s best defenseman (Cale Makar, Avalanche). Werenski leads a deep defenseman group that still includes Ivan Provorov and will have a full season from promising Denton Mateychuk, the 21-year-old who played his way up from the AHL into a top-four NHL spot and should see an increase from the 18:02 of ice time he averaged in 45 games last season. The motivation a year ago was to honor late teammate Johnny Gaudreau. He'll still be in their thoughts, but this season the main motivator should be pushing for a top-three spot in the Metropolitan Division and Columbus’ first playoff berth since 2020.

OTT@CBJ: Fantilli scores on breakaway for 5-1 lead in 3rd

DETROIT RED WINGS

Last season: 39-35-8, five points out of second wild card

How it ended: Todd McLellan's arrival as coach Dec. 26 sparked Detroit to a 17-5-2 run that had them holding the first wild card Feb. 25. But six straight regulation losses dropped them four points out of a playoff spot March 10. They never were able to recover and were eliminated from playoff contention for the ninth straight season April 12.

Biggest offseason change: John Gibson was limited to 29 games last season, in part because of appendix surgery that kept him out for the first month of the season and a lower-body injury that sidelined him for the final seven games. But the Red Wings saw enough in the 32-year-old goalie that they traded goalie Petr Mrazek and two draft picks to the Anaheim Ducks for him on July 1, and likely will have Gibson start the season as the No. 1 on a team hoping to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Why they could get in: The Red Wings' .583 points percentage (26-18-4) under McLellan was seventh best in the Eastern Conference from Dec. 27 through the end of the season. A better defensive structure also could help Gibson, who has a .904 save percentage the past seven seasons despite being one of six goalies to face at least 10,000 shots during that span. He should form a solid partnership with Cam Talbot, who had a .901 save percentage in 47 games last season but who could benefit from a reduced role as Gibson’s partner at 38 years old. There will be a giant defensive presence protecting the net, led by Moritz Seider (6-3, 205), Simon Edvinsson (6-6, 209) and Ben Chiarot (6-3, 224). Forwards Lucas Raymond, who had 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) in 82 games last season, and Alex DeBrincat, who scored 39 goals, should again be offensive keys for a team averaged 3.08 goals per game after McLellan took over and had a power play that clicked at 30.2 percent in that span. If the Red Wings can score at the same pace for 82 games as they did for the final 48 while also reducing the goals allowed, there's a chance for them to claim a wild card.

DET@WSH: Seider unleashes slap shot for PPG and 2-0 lead

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Last season: 35-35-12, nine points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Islanders were two points out of a playoff spot March 21, but they lost their next six (0-4-2) to fall out of contention and were eliminated for the first time in three seasons with a shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on April 12. New York’s 12 overtime/shootout losses were tied for fourth-most in the NHL (Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks).

Biggest offseason change: Mathieu Darche, a two-time Stanley Cup champion during his six seasons working in the Lightning front office, was hired as general manager May 23. He's worked to put his stamp on the franchise, starting with the trade of No. 1 defenseman and pending restricted free agent Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens on June 27. Then, in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Islanders selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick, and with two first-round selections acquired in the Dobson trade chose forward Victor Eklund (No. 16) and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson (No. 17), adding top-tier talent to a shallow group of prospects.

Why they could get in: Having a healthy Mathew Barzal could make a world of difference. The forward missed the final 31 games of the season because of a lower-body injury, during which the Islanders went 11-15-5. That came after he missed 21 games earlier in the season because of an upper-body injury sustained Oct. 30. His presence should upgrade the offense after the Islanders were tied with the Bruins for 27th in the NHL last season with an average of 2.71 goals per game and finished 31st on the power play at 12.6 percent. Also expected to add to the offense is forward Maxim Shabanov, who signed a one-year contract July 2 after the 24-year-old was third in the Kontinental Hockey League last season with 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) in 65 games with Traktor and then led the KHL with 10 goals in 21 playoff games. With a healthy Barzal plus Shabanov, Kyle Palmieri, Anders Lee and a potentially more comfortable Anthony Duclair after a bumpy first season in New York, offense shouldn't be an issue. Ilya Sorokin remains one of the top goalies in the League, and he should have more help this season, with Semyon Varlamov healthy from a season-ending injury sustained in November and David Rittich signed for depth. Better health and better depth should give the Islanders a better chance of grabbing a wild card, or even pushing for a top-three spot in the Metropolitan.

NYI@UTA: Barzal drills it from out in front front past Ingram to give the Islanders the lead late in the 3rd

NEW YORK RANGERS

Last season: 39-36-7, six points out of second wild card

How it ended: After winning the Presidents' Trophy with the best record in the NHL and reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2023-24, the Rangers started 2024-25 just as hot, going 12-4-1 in their first 17 games, but won just four of their next 19 (4-15-0) to close 2024. They were in a playoff spot as late as March 29, but during the final two months of the regular season they never won more than two games in a row. New York was eliminated from postseason contention April 12.

Biggest offseason change: Mike Sullivan was hired as coach May 2 following 10 seasons and two Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins. Now he's tasked with turning around a Rangers team that went from the conference final to missing the playoffs last season amidst locker-room chemistry issues.

Why they could get in: Sullivan is a proven winner with a lot of talent to work with at all positions. Artemi Panarin, who will turn 34 on Oct. 30, remains an elite player. Fellow forward J.T. Miller, named captain Sept. 16, looked rejuvenated with 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 32 games after joining the Rangers in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31. New York also should get a boost from a full season of flashy rookie Gabe Perreault. The 20-year-old forward didn't have a point in five NHL games after signing his entry-level contract March 31, but he was second for Boston College with 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) in 37 NCAA games. The defenseman group got bigger and deeper with signing of Vladislav Gavrikov (6-3, 210) for a unit that also includes Adam Fox and Braden Schneider. Igor Shesterkin tied Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning for second in the NHL with six shutouts last season, but his 2.86 goals-against average and .905 save percentage were considered below average by his lofty standards. It's unlikely he has another down season like that. The feeling around the Rangers during training camp, from the coaching staff through the players who went through last season's tumult, is they have something to prove. That motivation, combined with their top-level skill, could push them into the running for third place in the Metropolitan or a wild card.

NYR@NYI: Panarin extends Rangers' lead to 4 goals in 1st period

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Last season: 33-39-10, 15 points out of second wild card

How it ended: After a three-game winning streak, the Flyers were in a playoff spot entering December, but they lost 20 of their next 32 games (12-16-4) to fall six points out at the break for the 4 Nations. They were eliminated from playoff contention April 5, failing to qualify for the fifth straight season and matching a Philadelphia record (1989-94).

Biggest offseason change: When John Tortorella was fired as coach March 27, general manager Daniel Briere called it a "rock bottom" moment. The hiring of Rick Tocchet to replace him May 14 was the first step in climbing back to postseason contention. Tocchet has a lot invested in Philadelphia, having been selected by the Flyers in the sixth round (No. 121) of the 1983 NHL Draft and playing 11 of his 18 NHL seasons with them, including trips to the Stanley Cup Final in 1985 and 1987, and one season as captain (1991-92). Now he's tasked with Philadelphia back into the postseason.

Why they could get in: The Flyers addressed two of their biggest needs during the offseason: center depth and goaltending. Trevor Zegras was acquired in a trade with the Ducks on June 23, with the Flyers confident the 24-year-old can get back to the 20-goal, 60-point center he was in 2021-22 and 2022-23 rather than the player who was shifted to the wing the past two seasons because of defensive issues, and limited to 88 games because of injuries. They also signed Dan Vladar to a two-year, $6.7 million contract ($3.35 million average annual value) on July 1 to upgrade at goalie; Philadelphia had an .890 5-on-5 save percentage last season, the lowest since the stat became official in 2009-10. The 28-year-old finished strong last season, going 6-1-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in his final nine games, and said there are no more lingering issues from his March 2024 hip surgery that slowed him early last season. He's expected to split time with Samuel Ersson, who had an .883 save percentage in 47 games but has shown flashes of strong play, including a .925 save percentage and 1.96 GAA during a 10-game run from Dec. 28-Jan. 27. If the Flyers can get their goaltending and a power play that finished 30th in the NHL (15.0 percent) at least to League average, they have enough talent, topped by forwards Matvei Michkov and Travis Konecny, to compete for a wild card.

PHI@PIT: Michkov increases Flyers' lead in 2nd period

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Last season: 34-36-12, 11 points out of second wild card

How it ended: The Penguins entered the break for the 4 Nations six points out of a playoff spot, but any hope of a late-season run ended when they lost seven of their first eight (1-6-1) when play resumed, dropping them nine points back. They missed the playoffs for the third straight season when they were eliminated April 6.

Biggest offseason change: Dan Muse was hired as coach June 4, with his NHL experience plus a background in player development pushing him to the top of the list when the Penguins were seeking a replacement for Sullivan. Muse has the task of integrating some of Pittsburgh's top prospects into a veteran group still led by Sidney Crosby. He had spent the previous two seasons as a Rangers assistant, but before that coached with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program for three seasons. Among the players he worked with there are Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, last season's Calder Trophy winner as the NHL rookie of the year; New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes; Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley; and Penguins forward Rutger McGroarty.

Why they could get in: As it has for the past two decades, everything in Pittsburgh begins with Crosby, who still has the look and drive of an elite player as the Penguins captain prepares for his 21st NHL season. All the 38-year-old center did last season was finish 10th in the NHL with 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 80 games and set a League record with his 20th season averaging at least a point per game. And he's got two fellow three-time Stanley Cup winners, center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang, with him and still playing at a high level. Forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell are each capable of scoring 30 goals for a second straight season, and forward Anthony Mantha, a three-time 20-goal scorer who joined Pittsburgh on a one-year, $2.5 million contract July 2, is healthy after a season-ending knee injury in November and could be poised for a bounce-back season. Questions remain in goal, with Arturs Silovs being acquired in a trade with the Canucks on July 13 to compete for ice time with Tristan Jarry. Silovs struggled in 10 NHL games last season but was named most valuable player of the AHL playoffs after leading Abbotsford to the Calder Cup championship. If one of the goaltenders steps up, and some of the younger players -- among them McGroarty, 21; forward Ville Koivunen, 22; and defenseman Owen Pickering, 21 -- support the veterans, the Penguins should be in the hunt for a wild card.

PIT@DAL: Crosby converts empty-netter to notch the hat trick, double Pens lead in 3rd

