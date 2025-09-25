Blue Jackets season preview: Coyle, Wood could help contend for playoffs

Hope to build on 23-point improvement from 2023-24; Greaves expected to challenge Merzlikins for No. 1 goalie job

CBJ Team Preview 92525 Werenski Johnson

By Dan Rosen
Dan Rosen

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Last season: 40-33-9, fourth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Dean Evason (second season)

Biggest challenge

The Blue Jackets have to build on the progress they made last season, when they finished two points behind the New Jersey Devils for third place in the Metropolitan Division and the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Despite missing the playoffs, they authored one of the most inspiring stories of the season by battling all season for a berth while simultaneously celebrating the life of teammate Johnny Gaudreau and mourning his tragic death. The Blue Jackets improved by 23 points from 2023-24, when they finished last in the East with 66 points, but now they have to take the next step as a team and grow beyond one on the playoff bubble.

How they make playoffs

Columbus will contend for the postseason with improved overall team defense, led by Zach Werenski, who was a finalist for the Norris Trophy after the defenseman led the team with 82 points (23 goals, 59 assists) and was plus-12 in 81 games. Scoring was not a problem last season; the Blue Jackets averaged 3.26 goals per game, which tied for seventh in the League with the Toronto Maple Leafs. They scored more goals (267) than five of the eight Eastern teams that qualified for the playoffs, but also allowed 3.26 goals-against per game, which was 25th in the NHL. Improving in one-goal games will go a long way; they were 13-7-9 in games decided by one goal, a .448 winning percentage that was 22nd. Thirteen of the 16 playoff teams finished with a better one-goal winning percentage, all at least .545. Columbus also has to be a better road team; it was 27th in road points last season with 32, going 14-23-4 away from Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets were 26-10-5 at home, their 57 points tied with the Ottawa Senators for eighth.

CBJ@UTA: Werenski rushes the net and stuffs it past Vejmelka to put the Blue Jackets on top 3-2 in OT

Most intriguing addition

Forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood were acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on June 27. Both are expected to be in the bottom six, but Coyle is expected to slot in as the third-line center, an important role on any team, especially one that needs to improve defensively. The 33-year-old right-handed shot had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 83 games last season split between the Boston Bruins and Avalanche. He has been defensively reliable in his career and can win face-offs. Coyle should be a fit behind Sean Monahan and Adam Fantilli, Columbus' top two centers.

Biggest potential surprise

The No. 1 goalie job is up for grabs, and for the first time in a long time it's possible Elvis Merzlikins could be pushed out of the role. Jet Greaves had a strong finish to last season, winning his last five starts with four goals-against and two shutouts, and it opened the door for him to challenge Merzlikins for the starting job. That will be determined in training camp, but it wouldn't be overly surprising considering Merzlikins' recent struggles; his .896 save percentage in 183 games since 2021-22 is last among the 18 goalies who have played at least 180 games in that span and his 3.41 goals-against average is 17th of 18. Greaves, 24, went undrafted and has 82 wins, a 2.87 GAA and .909 save percentage in 158 games the past four seasons with Cleveland of the American Hockey League.

Ready to contribute

Luca Del Bel Belluz, a 21-year-old forward, is a longshot to make the roster out of camp, but he could be one of the first recalls from Cleveland if he isn't in the lineup on opening night. Del Bel Belluz, a second-round pick (No. 44) in the 2022 NHL Draft, had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 15 games for Columbus last season and 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists) in 61 AHL games. The Blue Jackets are bringing back 15 of their top 18 scorers from last season, including 10 forwards and five defensemen. They added Coyle, Wood and forward Isac Lundestrom up front, which will make it hard for Del Bel Belluz or anyone else to crack the lineup right out of camp unless there are injuries.

CBJ@TOR: Del Bel Belluz puts one home in tight

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Boone Jenner, F: He didn't make his season debut until Feb. 22 because of shoulder surgery, but the Blue Jackets captain was still productive with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) and 70 shots on goal in 26 games. Jenner (199 goals) is one goal away from joining Rick Nash (289) and Cam Atkinson (213) as the only players to score 200 goals for the Blue Jackets in their history. He has a high fantasy ceiling for Columbus, which led the NHL in 5-on-5 goals last season (201), especially given his strong hits coverage (2.24 per game in career). Per NHL EDGE stats, Jenner ranked among the League leaders in high-danger goals in both 2023-24 (18; 94th percentile) and 2022-23 (17; 92nd percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz

Projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Yegor Chinakhov

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Kent Johnson

Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Damon Severson -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

