Blue Jackets season preview: Coyle, Wood could help contend for playoffs

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Last season: 40-33-9, fourth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Dean Evason (second season)

Biggest challenge

The Blue Jackets have to build on the progress they made last season, when they finished two points behind the New Jersey Devils for third place in the Metropolitan Division and the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Despite missing the playoffs, they authored one of the most inspiring stories of the season by battling all season for a berth while simultaneously celebrating the life of teammate Johnny Gaudreau and mourning his tragic death. The Blue Jackets improved by 23 points from 2023-24, when they finished last in the East with 66 points, but now they have to take the next step as a team and grow beyond one on the playoff bubble.

How they make playoffs

Columbus will contend for the postseason with improved overall team defense, led by Zach Werenski, who was a finalist for the Norris Trophy after the defenseman led the team with 82 points (23 goals, 59 assists) and was plus-12 in 81 games. Scoring was not a problem last season; the Blue Jackets averaged 3.26 goals per game, which tied for seventh in the League with the Toronto Maple Leafs. They scored more goals (267) than five of the eight Eastern teams that qualified for the playoffs, but also allowed 3.26 goals-against per game, which was 25th in the NHL. Improving in one-goal games will go a long way; they were 13-7-9 in games decided by one goal, a .448 winning percentage that was 22nd. Thirteen of the 16 playoff teams finished with a better one-goal winning percentage, all at least .545. Columbus also has to be a better road team; it was 27th in road points last season with 32, going 14-23-4 away from Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets were 26-10-5 at home, their 57 points tied with the Ottawa Senators for eighth.