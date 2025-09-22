Bruins season preview: Scoring help for Pastrnak, Geekie among challenges

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Boston Bruins.

Last season: 33-39-10; eighth in Atlantic Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Marco Sturm (first season)

Biggest challenge

Scoring. The Bruins need to figure out where their offense will come from. They relied heavily on their top line last season with David Pastrnak (team highs of 43 goals, 63 assists and 106 points) and Morgan Geekie (57 points; 33 goals, 24 assists) doing most of the work during the second half. They must find some secondary scoring if they want to avoid missing the playoffs again. Boston also needs more from players like Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt, who are projected for the second line, and jumps from several younger players and prospects who are set to join the lineup.

How they make playoffs

It all starts with Jeremy Swayman. With a decided lack of depth scoring, Boston will refocus on defense and goaltending, both of which did not perform up to its usual standard last season. Swayman, who missed all of training camp in a contract dispute, is back and ready to improve. He needs to be elite to get the Bruins into the postseason, far more like the numbers he put up in his first three full seasons (a combined 2.41 goals-against average and .916 save percentage) versus the 3.11 GAA and .892 save percentage he had in 2024-25. He will be helped by the returns of defensemen Charlie McAvoy (50 games) and Hampus Lindholm (17 games), who missed large swaths of last season with injuries and whose absences were keenly felt.