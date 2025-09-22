Bruins season preview: Scoring help for Pastrnak, Geekie among challenges

Swayman must be elite in goal for return to playoffs

Pasta Geekie Lindholm

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Boston Bruins.

Last season: 33-39-10; eighth in Atlantic Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Marco Sturm (first season)

Biggest challenge

Scoring. The Bruins need to figure out where their offense will come from. They relied heavily on their top line last season with David Pastrnak (team highs of 43 goals, 63 assists and 106 points) and Morgan Geekie (57 points; 33 goals, 24 assists) doing most of the work during the second half. They must find some secondary scoring if they want to avoid missing the playoffs again. Boston also needs more from players like Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt, who are projected for the second line, and jumps from several younger players and prospects who are set to join the lineup.

How they make playoffs

It all starts with Jeremy Swayman. With a decided lack of depth scoring, Boston will refocus on defense and goaltending, both of which did not perform up to its usual standard last season. Swayman, who missed all of training camp in a contract dispute, is back and ready to improve. He needs to be elite to get the Bruins into the postseason, far more like the numbers he put up in his first three full seasons (a combined 2.41 goals-against average and .916 save percentage) versus the 3.11 GAA and .892 save percentage he had in 2024-25. He will be helped by the returns of defensemen Charlie McAvoy (50 games) and Hampus Lindholm (17 games), who missed large swaths of last season with injuries and whose absences were keenly felt.

BOS@TBL: Swayman earns his fourth shutout of season, 16th in NHL

Most intriguing addition

Pastrnak had a hand in getting fellow Czechia-born Matej Blumel to sign with the Bruins on July 1 after the latter led the American Hockey League with 39 goals in 67 games last season for Texas. On a Bruins team that could definitely use some extra scoring, signing Blumel was a move that could pay dividends, especially given that the cost was a one-year, $875,000 contract. The 25-year-old has proven that he can put up numbers in the AHL with 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 58 games in 2022-23, 62 (31 goals, 31 assists) in 72 games in 2023-24 and 72 points last season. If he can translate any of that to the NHL, it's a score for the Bruins.

Biggest potential surprise

Dans Locmelis wasn't a name that was high on anyone's radar after his sophomore season at the University of Massachusetts, but between his end-of-season cameo in the AHL and his performance for Latvia at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, he's getting more attention and could have a chance to make the Bruins roster. He earned high praise from World Championship opponent Sidney Crosby and Providence coach Ryan Mougenel after he had six points (four goals, two assists) in seven games of the tournament and 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his six-game AHL debut. The 21-year-old forward was taken in the fourth round (No. 119) of the 2022 NHL Draft and was called a coach's "binky" by Mougenel during rookie camp given how many things he does well.

Ready to contribute

Before Fraser Minten was acquired in the deal that sent defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, he played 19 NHL games over the previous two seasons. He got six more at the end of the season with the Bruins, a small insight into what Boston believes it has in the responsible, two-way center. Those numbers may jump this season. Minten is a top candidate for third-line center, a key position in the system Sturm is installing. The 21-year-old must prove himself during training camp, but it's clear he will get a long look.

Fraser Minten with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Elias Lindholm, F: The 30-year-old finished his first season in Boston with 11 points (five goals, six assists) over his final 11 games. Lindholm found chemistry on the top line with elite goal-scorers Pastrnak (43 goals; fifth in NHL) and Geekie (33 goals; tied for 26th) and the three combined to score 15 goals when on the ice together at 5-on-5 during that span. Per NHL EDGE stats, Lindholm ranked among forward leaders in high-danger shots on goal (70; 93rd percentile), long-range shots on goal (17; 86th percentile) and total skating distance (226.41 miles; 85th percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz

Projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov

John Beecher -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Henri Jokiharju

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

