Sabres season preview: Talented core seeks to end 14-season playoff drought

Doan added to mix on offense; Kesselring joins solid defenseman group

Sabres Dahlin Tage Tuch

© Bill Wippert/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying 5 things to watch for each team. Today, the Buffalo Sabres.

Last season: 36-39-7, seventh in Atlantic Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Lindy Ruff (second season)

Biggest challenge

Excuse the cliche but the Buffalo Sabres need to put the past in the past in order to end their NHL-record 14-season Stanley Cup Playoff drought. Easier said than done. With every losing streak, with every midseason swoon, they constantly hear about their postseason dry spell from long-suffering Sabres fans. The hope is that Lindy Ruff, who returns for his second season in this, his second stint as Buffalo coach, can make his young players understand that they shouldn't be burdened with the shortcomings of the past. Again, easier said than done. On paper, talent shouldn’t be an issue. Defensemen Rasmus Dahlin (2018) and Owen Power (2021) are No. 1 NHL Draft picks; forward Tage Thompson is a former 94-point player (47 goals, 47 assists in 2022-23); and forward Alex Tuch has 94 goals over the past three seasons. Peaking together simultaneously would go a long way toward creating new history.

How they make playoffs

There are two keys to this.

First off they’ll have to find a way to make up JJ Peterka’s 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists in 77 games). The 23-year-old was traded to the Utah Mammoth on June 26 for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan. The Sabres’ most significant offseason additions at forward are Doan and Justin Danforth, who combined for 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) last season. As such, Thompson, Tuch, Jack Quinn (15 goals, 24 assists, 39 points in 74 games last season) and Josh Norris, who scored an NHL career-high 35 goals in 66 games in 2021-22, will have to step up.

Secondly, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen must finally show the Sabres he’s a legitimate No. 1 NHL goalie. The 26-year-old regressed from a sparkling 2023-24 season when he was 27-22-4 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and five shutouts in 54 games (then an NHL career high), to going 24-24-5 with a 3.20 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 2024-25. He needs to regain his form of two seasons ago.

Most intriguing addition

With Kesselring the Sabres are adding a 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-hand shot who had an NHL career-high 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 82 games last season. The 25-year-old immediately projects as the partner for 22-year-old Power, who should be freed up to top the NHL career-high 40 points (seven goals, 33 assists) he had in 79 games in 2024-25. Kesselring finished last season sixth among NHL defensemen in primary assists at 5-on-5 and is an intriguing mixture of hustle and muscle.

Breaking down the outlook for the Buffalo Sabres' upcoming season

Biggest potential surprise

The Sabres feel Doan, son of former NHLer Shane Doan, has only scratched the surface of his potential and can develop into a difference-maker. With Utah last season, Doan had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) while averaging 13:31 of ice time per game in 51 games, suitable numbers for a third-liner. But there is an opportunity for the ascending 23-year-old to land a top-six role with the Sabres this season, especially if he can continue to cause havoc on the forecheck with his 6-foot-2 frame.

Ready to contribute

Forward Isak Rosen led Rochester of the American Hockey League with 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists) last season, then tied for the team lead with five goals in eight games during the Calder Cup Playoffs. The 22-year-old, selected by the Sabres in the first round (No. 14) of the 2021 draft, played eight games with Buffalo and got his first NHL point, an assist, March 27 against Pittsburgh. There are job openings up front with the Sabres, and a good training camp performance would go a long way for Rosen to fill one of those.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Jiri Kulich, F: He had 24 points (15 goals, nine assists) in 62 games as a rookie last season and mostly played on a line with elite forward Thompson, who led the NHL in 5-on-5 goals (33) last season. Kulich, 21, is expected to remain Buffalo’s top-line center and should receive more power-play ice time after the Sabres traded wing Peterka to the Utah Mammoth. Per NHL EDGE stats, Kulich ranked in the 83rd percentile in 20-plus mph speed bursts (141) and 91st percentile in average shot speed (63.11 mph) among forwards last season. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jack Quinn -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Justin Danforth

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Josh Doan

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Michael Kesselring

Mattias Samuelsson -- Conor Timmins

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

