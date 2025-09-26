The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.
Red Wings season preview: Defensive improvements needed to end playoff drought
Maturation of Edvinsson, additions of Gibson, Appleton key in cutting down goals-against, fixing penalty kill
© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Coach: Todd McLellan (second season)
Last season: 39-35-8, sixth in Atlantic Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Biggest challenge
The Red Wings need to defend better. Detroit allowed 259 goals last season, 12th most in the NHL, and the penalty kill (70.1 percent) ranked last in the League despite totaling the third-fewest penalty minutes (557). The end result was missing the playoffs for a ninth straight season. Defensemen Jacob Bernard-Docker and Travis Hamonic each signed a one-year contract during the offseason, but it remains to be seen if those additions will lead to improvement. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson (No. 6, 2021 NHL Draft), who had 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists), 144 blocked shots and was plus-12 while averaging 21:07 of ice time in 78 games last season, is expected to be ready for the regular season. He is missing training camp because of a lower-body injury.
How they make playoffs
The Red Wings need to play harder and smarter, areas that at times were neglected in stretches last season, particularly a stretch from Feb. 27-March 10 when they lost six straight in regulation and spiraled out of playoff contention. A full season under coach Todd McLellan, who replaced Derek Lalonde on Dec. 26, should help provide more stability and competition from the outset. The biggest upgrade was the addition of goalie John Gibson, who was acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 28. He'll need to rekindle some of his magic to keep Detroit in the hunt.
Most intriguing addition
Mason Appleton (6-foot-2, 194 pounds), who signed a two-year contract July 2, not only will fulfill a role as a checking-line presence as he did with the Winnipeg Jets the past three-plus seasons, he'll also help toughen the penalty-killing unit. The 29-year-old forward will make the Red Wings harder to play against, especially if he ends up on a matchup line with Andrew Copp and Michael Rasmussen. Appleton had 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 71 games last season.
Biggest potential surprise
Amadeus Lombardi (5-10, 165), a fourth-round pick (No. 113) in the 2022 NHL Draft, is smaller in stature but is having a solid training camp. He was limited by an upper-body injury last season but had 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 44 games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old offers good puck skills, pace and is relentless, but he'll need to display an ability to protect the puck and be more responsible in his end to gain the trust of the coaching staff. Lombardi can play left wing or center and might be in line to provide energy and offense in a bottom-six role at some point this season.
Ready to contribute
The time is right for forward Nate Danielson (6-2, 185), chosen in the first round (No. 9) of the 2023 NHL Draft, to win a job and he'll be given every opportunity to do so. A big proponent of a 200-foot game and being a complete player, it's Danielson's hockey IQ that really stands out. He led Grand Rapids rookies last season with 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games in his first professional season and scored one goal in three Calder Cup Playoff games. He was playing on the top line and earned time on the power play and penalty kill during Detroit's two-game series against the Dallas Stars in a prospect tournament earlier this month. The 20-year-old right-handed shot is versatile, capable of playing center or on the wing.
Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats
John Gibson, G: The veteran goalie has bounce-back potential with the Red Wings after being acquired in a trade with the Ducks. Among goalies who played at least 25 games last season, Gibson ranked fourth in even-strength save percentage (.930 in 29 games). Gibson has had a high fantasy ceiling in the past; he had three seasons of at least a .920 save percentage and 40 games played for Anaheim, with his best performance coming in 2017-18 (31 wins, .926 save percentage, four shutouts in 60 games). Per NHL EDGE stats, Gibson ranked second in long-range save percentage (.990) behind Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins (.991) last season. -- Pete Jensen
Projected lineup
Elmer Soderblom -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Mason Appleton
James van Riemsdyk -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Albert Johansson
Justin Holl -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson