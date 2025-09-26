Red Wings season preview: Defensive improvements needed to end playoff drought

Ready to contribute

The time is right for forward Nate Danielson (6-2, 185), chosen in the first round (No. 9) of the 2023 NHL Draft, to win a job and he'll be given every opportunity to do so. A big proponent of a 200-foot game and being a complete player, it's Danielson's hockey IQ that really stands out. He led Grand Rapids rookies last season with 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games in his first professional season and scored one goal in three Calder Cup Playoff games. He was playing on the top line and earned time on the power play and penalty kill during Detroit's two-game series against the Dallas Stars in a prospect tournament earlier this month. The 20-year-old right-handed shot is versatile, capable of playing center or on the wing.