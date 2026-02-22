Gaudreau’s kids join Team USA on ice after 2026 Olympics

To add to the celebration, Sunday marked Johnny Gaudreau Jr.’s second birthday.

“[Johnny is] on everybody’s mind; we’ve had his jersey in the locker room every game,” U.S. captain Auston Matthews said after the game. “So many guys on this team grew up with him and were close with him and here with us in spirit, it’s awesome.”

The Gaudreau family was also in Milan for Team USA’s semifinal win over Team Slovakia on Friday.

“It’s fun to be a part of this,” Meredith said in a recent video. “We wished we were a part of it, so when we got the call to come out, it felt like maybe [Johnny] did make the team.

“So it’s fun here to represent him, and support everyone who’s honoring him as well.”

Johnny and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29, 2024 – the night before they were to attend the wedding of their sister, Katie – when they were riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey, and were struck by a car. An alleged drunk driver has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

Gaudreau never got the chance to play in the Olympics, but represented the United States several times throughout his career, suiting up for Team USA in the IIHF World Championships in 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2024. He tallied 43 points in 40 games, the most points in USA men's IIHF history.

Gaudreau also won gold at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championship, leading the tournament with seven goals.