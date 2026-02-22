Gaudreau’s kids join Team USA on ice after 2026 Olympics

The message from Team USA was clear: The group is not complete without Johnny Gaudreau.
After Sunday’s thrilling, 2-1 overtime win for the United States over Team Canada in the gold medal game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman Zach Werenski welcomed the kids of their late NHL teammate -- who was also one of the best U.S.-born players in hockey history -- to join them for the postgame team photo.
Johnny’s wife, Meredith, and his parents, Guy and Jane, were also in the crowd, overcome with emotion as the U.S. won its first gold medal since 1980.
Two of the Gaudreau children, three-year-old Noa and two-year-old Johnny Jr., sat in the middle of the team photo, while the players held up Johnny’s jersey, an emblem that the team has kept in the locker room for the entire tournament.