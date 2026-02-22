Gaudreau’s kids join Team USA on ice after 2026 Olympics

Team celebrates with Johnny’s jersey as Guy, Jane, Meredith take in epic Gold Medal game

Team USA with Gaudreau jersey

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The message from Team USA was clear: The group is not complete without Johnny Gaudreau.

After Sunday’s thrilling, 2-1 overtime win for the United States over Team Canada in the gold medal game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman Zach Werenski welcomed the kids of their late NHL teammate -- who was also one of the best U.S.-born players in hockey history -- to join them for the postgame team photo.

Johnny’s wife, Meredith, and his parents, Guy and Jane, were also in the crowd, overcome with emotion as the U.S. won its first gold medal since 1980.

Two of the Gaudreau children, three-year-old Noa and two-year-old Johnny Jr., sat in the middle of the team photo, while the players held up Johnny’s jersey, an emblem that the team has kept in the locker room for the entire tournament.

Team USA with Gaudreau jersey 2

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

To add to the celebration, Sunday marked Johnny Gaudreau Jr.’s second birthday.

“[Johnny is] on everybody’s mind; we’ve had his jersey in the locker room every game,” U.S. captain Auston Matthews said after the game. “So many guys on this team grew up with him and were close with him and here with us in spirit, it’s awesome.”

The Gaudreau family was also in Milan for Team USA’s semifinal win over Team Slovakia on Friday.

“It’s fun to be a part of this,” Meredith said in a recent video. “We wished we were a part of it, so when we got the call to come out, it felt like maybe [Johnny] did make the team.

“So it’s fun here to represent him, and support everyone who’s honoring him as well.”

Johnny and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29, 2024 – the night before they were to attend the wedding of their sister, Katie – when they were riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey, and were struck by a car. An alleged drunk driver has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

Gaudreau never got the chance to play in the Olympics, but represented the United States several times throughout his career, suiting up for Team USA in the IIHF World Championships in 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2024. He tallied 43 points in 40 games, the most points in USA men's IIHF history.

Gaudreau also won gold at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championship, leading the tournament with seven goals.

