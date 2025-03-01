Blue Jackets, Red Wings have made Stadium Series matchup matter

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Patrick Kane has played in six NHL outdoor games in his career. Have any of them been as important and impactful on the standings and the Stanley Cup Playoff race as his seventh will be?

"Probably not," the Detroit Red Wings forward said.

That's because none of the NHL's previous 42 outdoor games -- including the six Kane played with the Chicago Blackhawks -- have paired two teams situated in the standings the way the Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets are going into the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, TVAS-D, FX-CA).

It will be the first outdoor game to feature two teams tied for the same spot in a playoff race after the midpoint of the season.

The Red Wings and Blue Jackets each have 66 points in 59 games, tied for the first wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Blue Jackets pulled into a tie with the Red Wings by defeating them 5-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

This is also the first time in nearly 11 years, since April 13, 2014, that Detroit and Columbus are both in a playoff position this late into the season.

"It adds the realization that this game means a lot more than just a spectacle," Red Wings goalie Cam Talbot said. "I think it'll bring out the best in everybody, the competitors. Tomorrow is not just another game. When the puck drops it means two points and it could mean the difference between making the playoffs and not making the playoffs. That should bring out the competitor in everyone."