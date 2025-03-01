Larkin ready to rebound in Stadium Series for Red Wings against Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- Todd McLellan is not concerned about Dylan Larkin heading into the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, TVAS-D, FX-CA).
Less than 24 hours after the Detroit Red Wings coach called his captain “missing” during a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, he put the criticism to rest.
There is no concern of a repeat performance against the Blue Jackets in the rematch on the grand stage, McLellan said.
“It was an easy conversation,” McLellan said of his dialogue with Larkin on Friday. “He’s our captain, he cares, he’s committed to doing things right. He had an off night, we all do. Coaches have off nights. Other players have bad nights. He’ll be ready to play and I’m excited about watching him do that.“
Larkin knows the importance of the game Saturday, not only for bragging rights in a heated rivalry between Michigan and Ohio, often contested by the state universities on this very field, but also in an incredibly tight race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs that has each team holding a four-point advantage over a chasing pack for the two wild-card spots from the Eastern Conference.
He wasn’t acting like a player dealing with struggles Friday.
After taking part in the practice, Larkin, a proud member of the University of Michigan hockey family, called the home of The Ohio State University football team, the defending national champion, “probably the ugliest stadium I have ever been in.”