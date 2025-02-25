Kuraly of Blue Jackets excited to play on ‘hallowed grounds’ at Stadium Series

COLUMBUS -- Although Sean Kuraly was born in Niagara Falls, New York, he grew up in the Columbus suburb of Dublin, and like many kids in the area, he had the opportunity to attend Ohio State football games in the cavernous Ohio Stadium.

“More than I can count on my two hands, for sure,” the Columbus Blue Jackets center said.

But he didn’t gravitate to football and instead concentrated on hockey, in large part due to his Canadian parents. He played for the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets program from 2008-10, but at no time did he imagine that he would one day skate on the same field that he watched the Buckeyes play.

That made Monday afternoon meaningful for Kuraly, who joined captain Boone Jenner and coach Dean Evason to get a closer look at the rink that is in place for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series on Saturday (6 p.m.; ESPN, FX-CA, TVAS-D), when the Blue Jackets will play their first outdoor game against the Detroit Red Wings.

“These are hallowed grounds in Columbus, so to be out here and playing hockey is going to be neat,” Kuraly said. “And I think what makes these events so special is all the people that can get in here and fit in here. It's not a thing that can happen often in a hockey game to get this many people together.

“It’s going to be a big celebration of Columbus and hockey in the community that's been here for a long time, but especially since the Blue Jackets came to town 25 years now, for all of us to get together and celebrate and be proud of what we've built here and what's been done over the last 25 years with this organization in the city.”